Cleveland Cavaliers: Major Pieces in Kyle Korver Trade Are Finalized

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal involving Kyle Korver and the key pieces are being finalized, and this could be huge.

Kyle Korver, who has been having a down season in Atlanta, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers per reports from the Vertical.

Here is a short segment from Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania.

The Cavaliers and Hawks are still finalizing the terms of the trade, with additional players moving, league sources said. The Cavaliers are likely to send guard Mike Dunleavy Jr. to a third team, sources said.

The more recent sources also say that a third team will involved, and it is assumed that any team wanting to acquire Dunleavy will be a playoff contender. This Cavaliers team is stacked now, and acquiring Korver will help the Cavaliers three-point threat even more.

This will again be the year of the Cavaliers, and it is just a matter of time before we see the trilogy in the NBA Finals, and Kyle Korver will play a huge part in it.

Kyle Korver has been an absolute best in his time in the NBA. He was one of the only players in the NBA to shoot over 40% from three, 50% from the field, and over 90% from the free throw line.

With the dominance of LeBron James and the elevation of his post-game, this trade makes sense and will free up the court since Kyle Korver is an absolute sharpshooter.

This article originally appeared on