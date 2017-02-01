Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James to Receive Coveted NAACP Award

The Cleveland Cavaliers team may have been in turmoil as of late, but their leader LeBron James recently received gave a highly coveted award.

LeBron James have shown several times that he is more than a basketball player. He is a leader. He is a leader for the Cleveland Cavaliers and for the African-American community everywhere.

This is why he will be receiving the NAACP’s Jackie Robinson Award according to Brian Windhorst on Twitter.

NAACP to give LeBron James the Jackie Robinson Sports Award for achievement in sports, social justice, civil rights & community involvement — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 1, 2017

James recently defended his legacy in a rant on Charles Barkley that ended up becoming huge national news. According to Bleacher Report, he said this regarding his legacy:

James added: “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

Also NBA.com recently put this about LeBron James, his awareness, and the meaning of the award:

For the first time in nearly 18 years, the prestigious NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award will be presented to LeBron James – one of America’s most respected, talented and influential athletes. This award is presented to individuals in sports for their high achievement in athletics and contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

He will receive this award at tonight’s game.

