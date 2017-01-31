Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James Puts Charles Barkley on BLAST

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James had enough of Charles Barkley’s recent comments.

It is a known fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been struggling lately. As the team struggled, their leader, LeBron James, called out the management for not having the personnel to win. His earlier claim was that they needed a backup point guard and most recent claim was that they need a playmaker.

Whether they actually need those to contend is not the point, the point is that just days after James’ said this TNT analyst and former star NBA player Charles Barkley lashed out at LeBron.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Barkley said this about James:

“Inappropriate. Whiny. All of the above,” Barkley said of James last week. “The Cleveland Cavaliers, they have given him everything he wanted. They have the highest payroll in NBA history. He wanted J.R. Smith last summer, they paid him. He wanted [Iman] Shumpert last summer. They brought in Kyle Korver. He’s the best player in the world. Does he want all of the good players? He don’t want to compete? He is an amazing player. They’re the defending champs.”

James didn’t take to kindly to those words. According to ESPN, he said this following last night’s loss:

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

James went on for several more minutes regarding Barkley and discrediting his ability to critique James. It should also be noted the Barkley is one of the only NBA superstar’s to never win an NBA Championship.

Knowing Barkley’s ego, it will be interesting to see how the next few weeks turn out with the All-Star game quickly approaching.

