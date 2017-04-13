LeBron James teases the world with snippets of Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album

Kendrick Lamar sent the Internet into a frenzy last week when he announced his latest album, “DAMN.” would be released April 14. He’s released one single from the album thus far – “Humble” – but LeBron James seemingly got his hands on the entire thing.

He previewed it in 15-second snippets on his Instagram story Thursday, one day before the album is set to release. WARNING: Videos contain explicit language.

LeBron is playing the new Kendrick Lamar album on his Instagram story (video via Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Tr09p3hWN0 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 13, 2017

There’s a known connection between LeBron and Kendrick dating back to last year. James asked him to release a new album, and about a week later, Kendrick did exactly that. “untitled unmastered.” was released to the world, largely thanks to LeBron’s request.

LeBron and the Cavaliers kick off their postseason run on Saturday against the Pacers, so this isn’t a bad way to get geared up for the first round.