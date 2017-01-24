Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James Isn’t Worried About Recent Struggles

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled in this calendar year, but it seems that their leader LeBron James is not worried about the state of the team.

According to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James still thinks the Cavaliers are one of the NBA’s best teams.

“It doesn’t even feel like we’ve lost four out of six, to be honest,” James said, prior to shootaround. “I mean, we’re still first place in our conference, we’re still one of the best teams in the league, so, it’s not a big issue.”

The Cavaliers have started 2017 with a 5-5 record and have seen significant drops in their points per game and other key stats. Players like Kevin Love are averaging far fewer points than usually, and the Cavs recent 2-3 road trip out West was much uglier than fans hoped for.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have been the steady sources of production for this team even through the new year. James is still hovering over 25 points per game in this new calendar year, and Kyrie continues to be his stellar sidekick averaging 23.5 points in this ten game span.

While it is great to assume that these struggles are just due to missing shots, that is just not the case for the Cavaliers. According to Brad Sullivan of CavaliersNation, it was poor execution that doomed them against the Spurs in a recent home loss.

“We watched it on tape, Kyrie would’ve been open. Danny Green had no clue what was going on but we didn’t execute it right,” Lue said. “There was confusion at the beginning, with the first part of it, but then Tristan has to come up and set the hammer. He kind of stopped in the middle of the paint because I guess the way (LaMarcus) Aldridge was guarding him or whatever. But we didn’t execute it cleanly.”

This team has a lot to figure out before the playoffs come around, but every Cavs fan should trust that King James will figure it out.

