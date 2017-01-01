Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James Comments on Ronda Rousey Loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has never been one to shy away from the mic, and as Ronda Rousey was defeated, he gave her some kind words.

As Ronda Rousey entered the ring for UFC 207, she didn’t know that just 50 seconds later she would be TKO’ed by Nunes. This fight sent waves all throughout the sport as the sports’ pioneer fell yet again. Luckily, LeBron James understood where she was and the Cleveland Cavaliers hometown hero gave her some encouragement.

The year that LeBron James took himself and several million followers to Miami, the Miami Heat fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. After events such as that and heavy criticism, LeBron James grew into the man and basketball player he is today.

Want your voice heard? Join the King James Gospel team!

Having gone through these situations, James understood the disappoint and discouragement that Ronda faced.

According to Ohio.com, LeBron James said this:

“In sports, in general, they build you up as high as they can, put you on the highest mountain in the world, just to tear you down. That’s coming from somebody who has experienced it. And that’s exactly what she’s going through right now,” James told the Beacon Journal on Saturday. “That’s a fact. I know exactly how she feels because I was that athlete. I went through that.”

For athletes everywhere, it is difficult to overcome such a loss, and sometimes the mental aspect is much more difficult than the brutal beating she took. As Rondo continues to pioneer for women’s UFC, we will all sit back and wonder if that was the end of this legendary tail.

If she is anything like the King, she will be able to make a shocking comeback from this hard loss and continue to be the face that women’s UFC needs.

This article originally appeared on