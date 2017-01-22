LeBron hits huge shot but runs out of steam in OT loss to Spurs

Andre Vergara

With Saturday night’s prime-time, nationally televised duel between the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers and the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs hanging in the balance, LeBron James took the assignment of guarding Kawhi Leonard, who was carrying a Spurs team missing Tony Parker and Pau Gasol.

LeBron cooled off Kawhi to keep the Cavs within striking range, then drilled this long-distance three to send the game to OT:

But LeBron seemed to run out of gas in OT. Down by three, he threw the ball to a spot on the baseline where no one was standing for his seventh turnover, then after forcing a jump ball, he quit on the play as Leonard streaked in for a dunk to cap his career-high 41-point night:

After LaMarcus Aldridge missed two free throws that could’ve iced it, LeBron wound up as the inbounds passer while an unguarded Kevin Love chucked up an airball in a wild finish to the 118-115 win. And Twitter had plenty to say:

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

31

gallery: NBA power rankings: Are the Philadelphia 76ers playoff contenders?

Getty Images | Mitchell Leff