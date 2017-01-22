LeBron hits huge shot but runs out of steam in OT loss to Spurs

With Saturday night’s prime-time, nationally televised duel between the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers and the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs hanging in the balance, LeBron James took the assignment of guarding Kawhi Leonard, who was carrying a Spurs team missing Tony Parker and Pau Gasol.

LeBron cooled off Kawhi to keep the Cavs within striking range, then drilled this long-distance three to send the game to OT:

Someone tell Skip Bron just hit a gm tying 3 against the Spurs from Lorraine. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 22, 2017

But LeBron seemed to run out of gas in OT. Down by three, he threw the ball to a spot on the baseline where no one was standing for his seventh turnover, then after forcing a jump ball, he quit on the play as Leonard streaked in for a dunk to cap his career-high 41-point night:

What a game. What a finish. pic.twitter.com/FdGLFhZw0t — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 22, 2017

After LaMarcus Aldridge missed two free throws that could’ve iced it, LeBron wound up as the inbounds passer while an unguarded Kevin Love chucked up an airball in a wild finish to the 118-115 win. And Twitter had plenty to say:

LeBron should win this easily. No Gasol or Tony Parker for the Spurs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 22, 2017

Why was LeBron the in-bounds passer for that last shot? Why wouldn't the coaches want HIM to catch the pass and take the last shot? Hmmm. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 22, 2017

LeBron's too old for this, Kevin. pic.twitter.com/3kkq4F6idp — Caleb Saenz (@calebjsaenz) January 22, 2017

#SASatCLE Lebron standing at Kevin Love and Kyrie locker after the game like…. pic.twitter.com/mEZ07v21U6 — Nico (@Nicktheegr8) January 22, 2017

LeBron had better hope the Spurs don't figure a way to get to the Finals. Go, Spurs, go. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 22, 2017

Big mistake for the Cavs not to get the ball to Kyrie more late in regulation and in overtime. So unstoppably clutch. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 22, 2017

How Kevin Love looked like when he missed the shot pic.twitter.com/ZDZUrimSNS — Greg (@usgregeaston) January 22, 2017

Kevin Love shoots

Kevin Love misses

Kevin Love Outty 5000 pic.twitter.com/wp3D41un84 — Jeaux Nasty 🇭🇹 (@JuiceboxKlD) January 22, 2017

Kevin Love's last second shot to tie… pic.twitter.com/Ncvpx9xFJE — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 22, 2017

Kyrie and Bron when Kevin Love shot the 3. pic.twitter.com/BjYV7mT9Uj — Aus10K (@TenStacks) January 22, 2017

Y'all kill Steph for not guarding the star PG, but Bron supposedly ain't guarding the star SF either. Or he got 41 on his noggin. Which one? — Oliver Queen (@ChiTown_Eazy) January 22, 2017