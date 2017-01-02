Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyrie Irving Is NOT Overrated

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the top dog in the East, and it wouldn’t have been without the excellent play of Kyrie Irving, who is certainly not overrated.

As I scrolled through the group chat for this incredible site, I come across an article that blasts Kyrie Irving’s ability to be a top five point guard. Obviously, I then had to write on how to defend the Cleveland Cavaliers savior.

That article from Hoops Habit quoted this about Kyrie:

“When watching Irving, it’s easy to see why. Discounting the last two minutes of a close nationally-televised game, Kyrie is for the most part disinterested in playing any defense. Rarely does he fight through any screens with any conviction, save for the 2016 NBA Finals, and his playmaking — while he has made some noticeable leaps in that department over the last several weeks — still leaves a lot to be desired.”

While every player in the NBA has flaws, it seems especially interesting to point out Kyrie’s defensive and playmaking weaknesses. The superstar point guard has had a career-year.

It is hard for me, let alone anybody, to overlook his offensive stats. While players like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Steph Curry are arguable the NBA’s best point guards, the offensive force that Kyrie has become should bounce him over Eastern point guards like Kyle Lowry, John Wall, and Isaiah Thomas.

In my opinion there are two big factors that would seal Kyrie as the best Eastern Conference point guard. For starters, he scores the most while shooting the best. Kyrie’s 23.9 points per game is the thirteenth best in the NBA. For the twelve above him in scoring, Kyrie shoots the fourth best of those and shoots better than any other point guard. His field goal is only trumped by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant.

The other reason is the fire power that is on the Cavaliers. While this is a shorter point, I think it is a crucial factor to take into consideration. Players like John Wall and Kyle Lowry own the spotlight, while the big 3 all simultaneously split it. If Kyrie were to be a one-man show, I easily believe his 28+ points per game would quickly have his haters turn into his fans.

Kyrie has been said to be overrated before, but it certainly is not true. His insane late-game playmaking and offensive prowess are enough for him to ranked in the top 5 point guard’s in my books.

