Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyle Korver Offers Additional Offensive Boost

With the acquisition of Kyle Korver, the Cleveland Cavaliers have added an additional offensive boost that could pay dividends in the playoffs

When the Cleveland Cavaliers completed their epic NBA Finals comeback last year, it showed Lebron James’ greatness.

Along with Kyrie Irving, Cleveland rose back from a 3-1 deficit to shock Golden State in 7 games. As these two players have been spectacular, their unselfishness on the court gives role players a special opportunity to shine.

With a current record of 28-9, Cleveland has a firm grip on 1st place in the Eastern Conference. However, what makes good teams great is that they don’t rest on their laurels. Improving on the court and the talent on its roster is a constant and daily grind.

The regular season is all about preparing for the playoffs, for head coach Tyronn Lue and his team. Entering the playoffs healthy will be their main concern. With the loss of J.R. Smith to injury for an unspecified number of games – likely another few weeks – it was important for the Cleveland Cavaliers to make a trade, which is exactly what they did.

While the recent acquisition of Kyle Korver isn’t a blockbuster deal, and even though LeBron is still asking the front office for a backup point guard, this move is exactly what the best team in the Eastern Conference needed.

Additional Spacing

The former Creighton star has long been considered one of the best pure shooters in the sport. The 13-year NBA veteran will be playing for his 5th NBA team. Korver has led the NBA in three-point percentage three times in his career. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard/small forward will be asked to do what he was brought in for.

That is make the three-point shot. The 2015 All-Star, while with Atlanta, will allow the Cleveland Cavaliers to space the floor. This plays right into the strengths of James and Irving.

James and Irving are two of the best penetrators in the NBA. By being able to get to the rim, opposing defenders need to help. As a result, this leads to a player being wide open. That player will now be one of the best three-point shooters of his generation.

For his career, Korver is a 43 percent shooter from downtown, while also averaging 10 points per game.

Cavs vs Warriors, Part III

The two best teams last year are on a collision course to meet up in June. The Warriors are seeking revenge. They got significantly better with the stunning free agent signing of superstar Kevin Durant this past summer.

There’s no question that Steve Kerr, on paper, has the most talented team in the NBA.

This is the matchup that the majority of NBA fans want to see due to last year’s Finals. They also happen to be the two most talented teams in today’s game. The Warriors wasted no time getting better this offseason. Landing a player with the talent of Kevin Durant is a no-brainer.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers get back to and win the 2017 NBA Finals, it might be because of an early January trade which received little fanfare. Kyle Korver will most likely play a major role with his new team. His ability to shoot the ball will be a huge factor if the Cavaliers are going to bring back another NBA World Title trophy to Cleveland.

