Cleveland Cavaliers: Kawhi Leonard Barely Edges LeBron James in Road Win

MVP candidates Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James went head-to-head Saturday night as the San Antonio Spurs barely edged the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.

After a deep three with just about 30 seconds left to tie the game at 107, the King, LeBron James missed a game-winning dagger for his Cleveland Cavaliers just their next offensive possession.

This game was headed to OT where LeBron was once again a crucial factor with an almost insane track down block on Kawhi Leonard. In the end, James threw the ball away with 24.2 seconds left which basically sealed the Cavaliers fate. It was all over until with 13.2 seconds left the King forced a jump ball with Kawhi Leonard.

The Spurs won the tip and Kawhi Leonard threw down a dunk which then ultimately sealed the game. The Spurs have now won on the Rockets home court, the Warriors home court, and now the Cavaliers home court. Let’s just say the Spurs will be a force come playoff time.

Nonetheless, both MVP candidates had an incredible game. Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 41 points (career-high) on 15-30 shooting, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. LeBron James finished the game with 29 points on 11-16 shooting, and Kyrie Irving, who came alive in OT, finished the game with 29 points and 9 assists.

While the MVP’s did show out, both teams showed several key weaknesses. For the Cavaliers, their 12-22 from the free throw line was a game changer. Couple that with their 18 turnovers, and it was obvious why they lost this nail biter.

This Cavaliers team has a long road to go before being able to repeat as NBA champs, and in games like this, they need to learn to take care of business.

The Cavs had several key possessions and opportunities throughout this game to put it away, but we can just chalk it up as a learning experience and move on to the next one. Their next game is away in New Orleans on Wednesday night.

