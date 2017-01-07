Cleveland Cavaliers: J.R. Smith Asks For Our Prayers

“Please keep us in your prayers, and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

An emotional J.R. and Jewel Smith took to Twitter to release the following video asking for our prayers:

Jewel was emotional as she released heartbreaking video asking for the combined prayers of the Cleveland Cavalier family. J.R. and Jewel had a daughter, Dakota, five months early. She is currently five days old and weighing in at one pound. For those of you who know, a pregnancy lasts typically nine months, so for a baby to be born five months early and alive is a miracle in and of itself.

To give a little background on a normal, healthy baby, the average baby is born at 7.5 pounds, Dakota is 1. As you can tell this is incredibly alarming to everyone reading. Jewel goes on to state in the video that she understands she is not the only family going through this type of issue and says at the end of the video that she is going to continue to pray for all of them as well.

This is all coming after J.R. got the news on December 21, 2016 that he has fractured his right thumb and that is was going to require surgery. J.R. is currently out indefinitely while he nurses back to health his injured right hand. Obviously, that is now the least of J.R. Smith‘s worries.

From me and all of us at King James Gospel and around the country as fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers – and just empathic people, in general – our thoughts and prayers are with you throughout this incredibly difficult and patient time.

