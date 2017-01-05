Cleveland Cavaliers Finalizing Deals With Atlanta Hawks For Kyle Korver

The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly finalizing talks to send Kyle Korver to the Wine and Gold.

After suffering some injuries the Cleveland Cavaliers are finding themselves without a few key players. The buzz now is that the Cavaliers are working on acquiring Kyle Korver. The Cavaliers are a big outside shooting team and the three point shot also just happens to be Korver’s forte.

Korver is 36 years old and doesn’t quite have all the talent from his rookie year, but the skill is there. Korver averaged 40% from 3PT land in 2015-16 and has averaged 40% so far in 2016-17.

The Cavaliers already feature players such as Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, J.R. Smith, and Kyrie Irving who are talented from downtown. Smith is the key prospect in this field but is plagued with an injury.

The Cavaliers are obviously in the need of a possible off the bench spark to fill this void. Though Smith is expected to miss another two weeks, he will return in due time.

Cleveland is themselves up though for this to possibly happen later in the season. Losing someone like Smith may not mean too much with so much of the season left. Yet, that type of loss during a playoff run could be destructive.

Korver could help to give the Cavaliers yet another safe feeling if a key player were to go out. The Cavaliers and Hawks have not yet announced this trade, but it is in the works. Mike Dunleavy Jr. is on his way to Atlanta, but nothing else is yet official.

