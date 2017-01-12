Cleveland Cavaliers Do Not Need To Trade Immediately

The Cleveland Cavaliers are an excellent team, and even after a difficult loss to the Utah Jazz, they still do not need to rush into a trade.

Questions have started popping up after a horrific loss to the Jazz in which the Cleveland Cavaliers stumbled into an early hole. It was Gordon Hayward who lit them up. His 10-12 from the field (4-5 from deep) helped the Jazz not only gain the double-digit lead but also maintain it.

While LeBron James quickly put the team on his back with multiple made threes in the third quarter, it was still not enough as the gassed Cavaliers could make the comeback. Along with Kevin Love’s poor performance (12 points on 4-14 shooting), the Cavs just shut down.

This type of performance often times calls for action. While GM David Griffin proved his magical abilities in acquiring Korver, he should not jump the gun on a trade because of a couple losses to TOUGH Western Conference opponents.

This loss comes just a two days after the Cavaliers almost let the lowly Phoenix Suns complete a comeback. Now on their way to Portland, the reigning-champs will settle this road trip with two more games in Sacramento and then Golden State.

If the Cavs suffer some blowout loss to Golden State, those unstable fans will quickly ponder what a team without Kevin Love or Iman Shumpert would look like. To be fair, many fans ponder that same question now.

My plea is for Griffin to not trade. Let this team figure out by themselves who they are. They have the weaponry and personnel to repeat as champs, but that trip-ending game in the Bay could decide how quickly a deal is done. That is something I fear.

