Cleveland Cavaliers D-League: Reviewing The Canton Charge Road Trip

A review of the Canton Charge’s road trip.

The Canton Charge are coming off an impressive three week road trip, which is the longest of the season for them. On the road trip, the Charge went an impressive 6-3 while only giving up 104.7 points per game. The Charge entering the road trip entered with a two game winning streak with wins over the Windy City Bulls and Greensboro Swarm.

I will give you the breakdown, stats, leading scorers and Player(s) of the Game.

Canton Charge defeat Erie Bayhawks 123-106 (December 30)

Top Performances:John Holland: 31 points (12/21 FG, 5/8 3P and 2/2 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.Chris Evans: 24 points (7/11 FG, 2/3 3P, 8/9 FT), 8 rebounds, and 1 assist.Eric Moreland: 19 rebounds, 18 points (8/14 FG), 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Quinn Cook: 20 points (7/20 FG, 6/7 FT), 6 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

Player(s) of the Game: Eric Moreland

*The Charge shot 48.9 percent from the field, 52.9 percent from three and 72.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Canton Charge defeat Raptors 905 109-99 (January 4)

Top Performances:Quinn Cook: 35 points (13/25 FG, 7/8 FT), 7 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 steal. John Holland: 27 points (6/6 FT), 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 1 block. Chris Evans: 24 points (4/6 3P, 4/4 FT), 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists.

Player(s) of the Game: Quinn Cook

*The Charge shot 47.0 percent from the field, 37.0 percent from three and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Canton Charge defeat Northern Arizona Suns 111-98 (January 6)

Top Performances:Quinn Cook: 34 points (4/7 3P, 7/8 FT), 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Chris Evans: 20 points (9/14 FT), 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 1 block. Gerald Beverly: 16 points (6/7 FG, 4/5 FT), 8 rebounds and 2 stealsJohn Holland: 16 points (3/7 3P, 3/6 FT), 4 rebounds and 1 assist Eric Moreland: 12 rebounds, 11 points (5/12 FG), 5 blocks and 3 assists.

Player(s) of the Game: Quinn Cook, Gerald Beverly and Eric Moreland

*The Charge shot 42.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 73.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Canton Charge defeat Salt Lake City Stars 120-74 (January 7)

Top Performances: John Holland: 16 points (6/11 FG), 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 stealsEric Moreland: 14 points (6/8 FG), 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 stealMike Williams: 14 points (5/11 FG, 3/6 3P), 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 blockRoosevelt Jones: 13 points (5/8 FG), 10 rebounds and 1 assist. Justin Johnson: 12 points (4/7 FG, 2/3 3P, 2/2 FT), 9 rebounds, 3 assist and 1 block Gerald Beverly: 12 points (6/6 FT), 7 rebounds and 1 blockMichael Dunigan: 12 points (2/5 FG, 8/10 FT), 5 rebounds and 2 blocksJon Horford: 7 points (2/2 FG, 1/1 3P, 2/2 FT) and 3 rebounds

Player(s) of the Game: Eric Moreland, Mike Williams, Roosevelt Jones, Justin Johnson, Gerald Beverly, Michael Dunigan and Jon Horford

*The Charge shot 50.0 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three and 63.6 percent from the free-throw line while the bench combined to score 57 points

Canton Charge lose 109-105 to the Santa Cruz Warriors (January 11)

Top Performances:Quinn Cook: 25 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block Roosevelt Jones: 21 points (10/16 FG), 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 stealsChris Evans: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists 2 steals and 1 blockJohn Holland: 18 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 blockMichael Dunigan: 12 points (5/7 FG), 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 blockEric Moreland: 10 points (4/10 FG), 10 rebounds, 6 blocks and 4 assists

Player(s) of the Game: Roosevelt Jones and Eric Moreland

*The Charge shot 43.8 percent from the field, 27.8 percent from three and 57.1 percent from the free-throw line

Canton Charge defeat the Reno Bighorns 129-105 (January 13)

Michael Dunigan: 20 points (8/10 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal John Holland: 19 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals Roosevelt Jones: 18 points (9/11 FG), 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals Quinn Cook: 17 points, 10 assists and 1 rebound Chris Evans: 17 points (5/10 FG, 5/7 FT), 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals Eric Moreland: 14 points (6/11 FG), 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block

Player(s) of the Game: Roosevelt Jones, Quinn Cook and Michael Dunigan

*The Charge shot 54.4 percent from the field, 30.6 percent from three and 74.1 percent from the free-throw line

Canton Charge defeated by Los Angeles D-Fenders 122-118 (January 14, 2017)

Top Performances:Kay Felder: 27 points (10/24 FG, 6/6 FT), 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal Eric Moreland: 26 points (10/13 FG, 5/8 FT), 18 rebounds 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block Quinn Cook: 26 points (6/8 FT), 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 1 stealJohn Holland: 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assistsChris Evans: 11 points (3/6 FG, 4/4 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 steal off the bench

Player(s) of the Game: Kay Felder and Eric Moreland.

The Charge shot 46.7 percent from the field, 24.1 percent from three and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line

Canton Charge defeated by Maine Red Claws 122-117 (January 19)

Top Performances:John Holland: 28 points (11/17 FG), 5 rebounds and 3 assists Quinn Cook: 27 points (12/22 FG), 8 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 block Eric Moreland: 22 points (10/11 FG), 11 rebounds, 7 blocks and 3 assists Jonathan Holmes: 18 points (6/11 FG), 10 rebounds and 1 block

Player(s) of the Game: Quinn Cook, Eric Moreland and Jonathan Holmes

The Charge shot 53.9 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from three and 70 percent from the free-throw line

Canton Charge defeat Westchester Knicks 118-108 (January 22)

Top Performances:Quinn Cook: 40 points (13/20 FG, 11/13 FT), 8 assists and 4 rebounds John Holland: 28 points (10/15 FG), 6 rebounds and 6 assists Chris Evans: 16 points (6/12 FG), 4 rebounds and 2 stealsJonathan Holmes: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals off the bench

Player(s) of the Game: Quinn Cook

The Charge shot 50 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three and 64.9 percent from the free-throw line

More stats:

Canton Charge:

FG: 383/788 (48.6 percent)

3P: 79/220 (35.9 percent)

FT: 205/288 (71.2 percent)

Averaged 116.6 points per game

Opponents:

FG: 330/747 (44.1 percent)

3P: 99/257 (38.8 percent)

FT: 184/241 (76.3 percent)

Averaged 104.7 points per game

The Charge are set to begin a a four game home stand starting this Wednesday morning against the Maine Red Claws who the Charge lost to on the road trip. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. Eastern on Facebook Live. Stay with King James Gospel for coverage on the Canton Charge.

