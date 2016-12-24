Cleveland Cavaliers: Constructing a Cavaliers Wishlist This Holidays

The Cleveland Cavaliers seemingly have everything they want, but here are some crucial things to add to their wish list this holidays.

Currently sitting at 21-6 and on top of the Eastern Conference, it would seem to most casual fans that the Cleveland Cavaliers have everything put together.

But if you look back to just a few years, seasons like these were the wishes Cavalier fans had. Just a few seasons removed from their 33-49 record, the dedicated fan has been ecstatic so far this season, but there is still a rather long wish list.

With arrival of the now arch-nemissis Kevin Durant in Golden State, it seems that the Cavaliers have more now to worry about then ever. With “the King” on his throne, there will always be a chance, and there is also always a time to reminisce this Christmas. In case you forgot, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving almost single-handedly came back from a 3-1 deficit in last years NBA Finals. Never forget Cavalier fans!

While these holidays will be putting most Americans in a fantastic mood, it will be only these things that set the tone right for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers need to stay healthy.

After shocking news of Chris Andersen being out for the season coupled with news of J.R. Smith out 3-4 months, the injury bug has officially struck Cleveland. These past two weeks have been a tragedy for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chris Andersen, while not a vital part of the team, did do his part to contribute. Andersen was the main shot-blocking big behind Tristan Thompson. Andersen went down with a torn ACL during practice last week. With that said, Andersen may not need to be replaced, but he will be missed.

J.R. Smith’s injury may have came at the right time. Smith has been in a slump all season. He had shot just 33.7% from the floor which is horrendous. J.R. Smith shoots the worst percentage in the NBA of players that shot over 8 shots per game. That is just how awful J.R. Smith has been this season. With injury, there is a potential to bounce back. This time period that J.R. is out might actually help the sharpshooter regain his mindset and fire away with accuracy upon return.

Combine these two injuries with the Mo Williams situation, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have kicked off the season to rough start in some aspects.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to stay healthy in the order to beat the best teams in the NBA. With just over a quarter of the season finished, the Cavaliers need to wish and pray for the remainder of the season to be injury-free.

Landing a cheap trade could be key.

The Cavaliers have always had the pieces that it takes to defeat the Golden State Warriors. While that could still be true, it would be nice if they could get a little extra help.

Players like Tyson Chandler, Deron Williams, and Ricky Rubio come to mind when thinking of a potential trade candidate, but the entire situation boils down to their price. GM David Griffin has done an excellent job of being able to snag quality veteran players like J.R. Smith, Channing Frye, and Richard Jefferson, so could another veteran on a low-quality team be his next target?

The next question is: how much is too much? Is a first rounder and Jordan McRae going to be enough to snag one of these veterans. If not, then it begs the question if Iman Shumpert is up for trade also. As one of the only teams to have a true shot at the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers might do anything in order to give the King his necessary help.

This could be the answer to the Cavaliers need. Christmas is a time about wants, and while the Cavaliers have no true needs, another contributing veteran is certainly a want for this injured squad.

Beating the Warriors is certainly a wish.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors do not get many rematches, but after splitting the last two finals, every matchup is greater than the last. Well… I highly doubt this one will be better than Game 7, but one can hope.

This Christmas Day game has the entire NBA world raving as it will be the first glance of the new look Warriors and the reign-champion Cleveland Cavaliers. With J.R. Smith out 3-4 months, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look towards DeAndre Liggins for that starting shooting guard spot. He gives them less of an offensive presence and more of a defensive presence. This matchup will ultimately be decided the NBA’s best duo in Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

They should look good besides that. In the S/I preview of this game, writer Ben Golliver said this about the key matchup:

“Matchup to watch: James versus Kevin Durant. There are intriguing positional matchups and strategic questions up and down this roster, but the showdown between these longtime rivals deserves top billing. The biggest story of the 2016 off-season was Durant’s decision to leave a certified title contender in Oklahoma City for the title favorite in Golden State. That move gives Durant his best shot yet at dethroning James, who has compiled a whopping 17–4 head-to-head record (including playoffs).”

The Cleveland Cavaliers shouldn’t have much to wish for as the reigning NBA Champions, but this team certainly still has some to prove, and it starts on Sunday. Will you be watching this incredible game?

This wraps up our Cleveland Cavaliers wish list, and let us know if you would have added any specific wish to that list!

