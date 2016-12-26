Cleveland Cavaliers: Christmas Day Statement Win Bounce Cavs to #1 in Rankings

After an exhilarating win over the Golden State Warriors, who were number one in the power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers reclaimed the top spot.

According the most recent CBS and ESPN power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers are now the top team in the NBA even though they have the third best win percentage. This boost comes after their takedown of the former top ranked team the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

CBS’s Matt Moore wrote this in his power rankings:

“You wanted a statement game? You got a statement game. No J.R. Smith, Warriors added Kevin Durant, and the Cavaliers just found a way to get the win, again. LeBron was LeBron, but don’t overlook contributions from Kyrie Irving, who was terrific on both ends in the fourth quarter, and Kevin Love. Back on top, Cavs.”

Also, ESPN’s Marc Stein has the Cleveland Cavaliers as the new top-dog. He wrote this about the team and yesterday’s victory.

“You also have to ask: Is there really anything more important than the reality that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are meshing as well as they ever have?”

Two national sites and two big-time writers claiming the Cavaliers are the NBA best team. I’d say that I have to agree. This power house is playing seemingly flawlessly right now. This could be the best LeBron James’ team that we have ever seen. His ability to take down a Warriors team at full strength is something that is impossible to overlook.

This team is on a new level, but there are still some holes that could be fixed. Their bench is still awful, and that could hurt them deeper into the season, but as of now, they sit atop of the entire NBA.

