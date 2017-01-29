Cleveland Cavaliers call out Knicks, Hawks during 4 OT game

The official Twitter account of the Cleveland Cavaliers expressed concern over the fight between their conference colleagues, the Knicks and Hawks.

It wasn’t the most groundbreaking affair in the NBA over the weekend as the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks tipped off Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t supposed to be anyway. Atlanta is sitting at just over .500 for a season that’s approaching the 50-game mark. Meanwhile, the Knicks are near the bottom of the standings. When those two met up on Sunday, little did anyone know that it would be a game that would go into four overtimes.

Even the Cleveland Cavaliers were shocked:

The Knicks visited the Hawks in a match-up that tipped off at 3:00 ET. But both organizations had different evening plans. It wouldn’t be until four hours later that the event concluded. In response to the Cavaliers, the Hawks suggested that they were preparing their concessions for dinnertime, given the situation.

After going back-and-forth with one another throughout the game’s entirety, both the Knicks and Hawks would milk their starters. Atlanta’s Paul Millsap would log in an hour’s worth of court time, finishing his day off with 37 points and 19 rebounds. Knicks F Carmelo Anthony, on the other hand, went 18-for-26 shooting during 46 minutes of play time.

As for the Cavaliers, their afternoon ended much earlier with a win against Oklahoma City, 107-91. That win was good enough for the Cavs’ 32nd win of the season. Though the offensive prowess of Cleveland remains strong, it didn’t stop Russell Westbrook from registering his 24th triple-double of the season.

Up next for the New York Knicks are the Washington Wizards, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games., but have overall been in a funk. Unlike the Knicks, the Hawks are granted more down time. Their next game isn’t until Wednesday, when the team travels to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat.

