Here’s how the Cavaliers, Celtics and the rest of the East playoff seeding ended up

Five of the eight Eastern Conference playoff seeds were up for grabs headed into the final night of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, and here’s how things shook out:

The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The No. 2 seed Cleveland Cavaliers rested all their major players and lost 98-83 to the Toronto Raptors.

In the bottom half of the bracket, the Indiana Pacers ended up with the East’s No. 7 seed thanks to a 104-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Finally, the Chicago Bulls took advantage of the Brooklyn Nets sitting basically everyone to claim the No. 8 seed with a 112-73 win.

That leaves the 41-41 Miami Heat in the lottery, as Chicago owns the tiebreaker.

The Celtics will host the Bulls in the first round, while the Cavaliers host the Pacers. The NBA playoffs begin on Saturday.