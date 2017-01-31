Cleveland Cavaliers: Baron Davis “Wanting In” Is a Joke Right?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for their last roster spot to fill, and Baron Davis “wants in.” That has to be a joke.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in the search for a point guard to fill in as a backup to Kyrie Irving. They are reportedly hosting players like Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, and others tomorrow for a workout.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, Baron Davis wants in saying:

Case in point: former Cavaliers guard Baron Davis, now 37 years old and more than four years removed from his last NBA game, is known to covet the job and insists he could do it well so long as he had two weeks to get into tip-top shape (he played six games in the NBA Development League last season, averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 22.5 minutes.

This is coming as a shock to most since Davis has been out of the league for so long. With several players dying to get in the Cavs wine and gold uniforms, there is no way they would settle for a player like Davis.

Come on now, Davis. While he may have aspirations of coming back into the NBA, I highly doubt Cleveland will give any thought to him over the next couple days.

