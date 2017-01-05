Cleveland Cavaliers Are Lining Up Pieces To Trade For A Point Guard

The Cleveland Cavaliers are putting together a package for a backup point guard.

Per Fox Sports’ Sam Amico, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the “ball rolling” on getting a backup point guard.

Mike Dunleavy part of #Cavs trade with #Hawks for Kyle Korver, per Yahoo. I've also been told Cavs have ball rolling on getting backup PG. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 6, 2017

After exchanging first round picks with the Portland Trail Blazers and ending up with a 2018 first round pick instead of a 2017 first round pick, the Cavs seem to be bundling up the pieces they need to acquire their backup point guard.

Unless the Atlanta Hawks can find a new home for Mike Dunleavy Jr., he and Mo Williams are expected to be Atlanta Hawks after the Cavs traded them for sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

There are likely three players left that the Cavs would be giving up in a trade. Jordan McRae, Cedi Osman and Chris Andersen are all players that can be used as assets.

McRae is a volume scorer who has been inefficient this season but can be a rotational player. If placed within the right offensive system, his scoring instincts could get teams to take a flyer on him. Osman is a player who is an unknown quantity in the NBA but has been having success in the EuroLeague. He’s a three-and-D prospect and a smooth athlete that figures to be able to make moves off-the-dribble as well. Andersen, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, is a gritty yet vibrant veteran that can bring enhance a team’s toughness, even while on the bench.

It remains to be seen who the Cavs target as a point guard. Names that have popped up in trade rumors are D.J. Augustin, Elfrid Payton and Deron Williams. Nonetheless, the team could opt to trade with a team like the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have more point guards than they can use but lack three-point shooting. Yet, armed with a first round pick and still finalizing the trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the team could find their answer in a team that will trade for Dunleavy Jr., a first round pick and other young assets.

The Cavs, who could use a big man to protect the rim and provide valuable depth at a surprisingly thin position, could also target a big man. Korver was a surprise acquisition, like all of general manager David Griffin’s trades. Expect the unexpected.

