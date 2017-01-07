Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Possible Point Guard Targets

Even LeBron James acknowledges the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers need another point guard, and these three players are the perfect targets.

According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward after signing Harrison Barnes in the offseason said this:

“We still got a couple more things we need to do,” James said at Cavs shootaround Friday morning in preparation for their game against the Brooklyn Nets. “We got to get a point guard.”

With James being the focal point of this Cavaliers team, it seems that general manager David Griffin would try to again work his magic to obtain a veteran point guard. Griffin already worked his insane magic earlier this week as he sealed a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for Kyle Korver.

The Cavs have two noticeable holes. One is a veteran point guard. The other is a solid rim-protector to back up Tristan Thompson. As trusted league sources say, this Korver move was just the first domino to fall, therefore it could be possible to see a couple more trades.

With that said, it seems just like a matter of time before another trade is bound to happy, so we might as well venture into who the Cavaliers could target.

Rajon Rondo

One of the most anticipated teams this season was the Chicago Bulls. The new-look Dwyane Wade, superstar Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo, how could that not work? Well, here’s how. One loss turned into another and the Bulls quickly put Rondo out of the rotation in the midst of it.

Rondo has had his worst statistical season since his rookie year and it is horrific to watch. His 23.9 turnover rate and 16.6 usage rate are solid indicates of the poor season that he has faced.

With that said, why would the Cavaliers even want someone like Rondo?

It is his ability to construct and conduct an offense. The second unit has been a problem all season for the Cavaliers, and Rondo could help revive a sharpshooter filled bench. While Rondo has seen an immense drop-off in efficiency, his skill and vision are what the Cavaliers need.

So, what would take to acquire Rondo?

Maybe I am completely insane (probably not), but the Cavaliers just traded to get their 2018 first round pick back which seems to be a trade within a trade. Is it feasible to believe that the Cavaliers would give up a first for Rondo or visa versa?

This situation is certainly something to monitor as Rondo seems to be a hot name on the trading block.

Deron Williams

The Dallas Mavericks were hoping to finally reach playoff contention yet again after signing Harrison Barnes in the offseason but that has certainly not been the case. Their current 11-25 record (tied for last place in the West) is an indicator that a team with so many young prospects could move the 32-year-old point guard.

Williams is averaging just 14.1 points per game which is 2.6 less than his career average. Surprisingly, Williams has also played 54 percent of his time at shooting guard this season. With Devin Harris as a solid backup point guard, it wouldn’t take much off this Mavs team if Williams was traded.

With that said, why would the Cavaliers want Williams?

They want him because he, unlike Rondo, can score the ball. His scoring would be crucial off of the Cavaliers bench. While not the passer that Rondo is, Williams would still be able to spark the second unit.

He will also make about $8 million less than Rondo, and with the Cavaliers at a stress for cap space, this is a crucial difference.

So, what would they give up for D-Will?

I fell the key to trading for a point guard is the 2018 first round pick. With Mo Williams involved in the Korver trade, the Cavaliers have freed up a roster spot and cap room.

With Andrew Bogut potentially out of Dallas after this season, it would be interesting to see if the Cavaliers could swap Williams and Bogut for McRae and the first. It’s a dream because that would solve both of this team’s problems.

Jameer Nelson

While the Denver Nuggets hope to be in the chase for the eighth seed in the West, they also have little need for Jameer Nelson due to the eruption of Jamaal Murray. Murray was a sharpshooter from Kentucky that was drafted seventh in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Nelson is certainly an again veteran that could be bought cheaply. Jameer has averaged 8.4 points per game in 24.7 minutes this season. His ability to conduct a pick-and-roll and shoot from deep is the perfect combination for Tyronn Lue and the Cleveland Cavaliers second unit.

Just like the others before, Nelson would immensely help the second unit of the Cavaliers, and he could be bought cheaply. Nelson has this year and next on his already under $5 million contract. Nelson would basically take on the same role that the Cavaliers hoped Mo Williams would have had.

What would they give up for Nelson?

I’m guessing even less than the aforementioned players. Maybe a couple of second round picks and some money could lure the Nuggets into this trade.

Only time will truly tell how general manager David Griffin will perform another miracle for the city of Cleveland.

