Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Mind-Boggling Potential Trade Partners

The Cleveland Cavaliers are definitely in the market to do some dealing, so these three teams could certainly be on the Cavs trading radar.

It is obvious that the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market to trade since they were recently rejected by the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was reported that the Cavaliers were after TJ McConnell which proves that they may be serious about bringing a quality backup point guard to Cleveland. That point guard just isn’t Tj McConnell; he has a bit too much value for Cleveland to just easily snatch.

The Cavs management seems to be listening to their renown leader, the mighty LeBron James. A few weeks ago he called out the upper management by saying this (according to ESPN): “Yeah, it’s my last time saying it,” James said. “We need a point guard.”

He also called out the team for needing another playmaker. This team is hurting with J.R. Smith, and it should hopefully come back together when he rejoins the team.

As Cleveland just came off a sound win over a good Oklahoma City Thunder bunch, they will hope to get back on track as far as winning goes.

Nonetheless, this team is still 3.5 games ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference, but it is noticeable that they need some help, and here are the teams that could help get them that help.

Team #1: The Chicago Bulls

Whether it is Rajon Rondo or Taj Gibson or someone else, the Chicago Bulls might/should be active around the trade deadline. With their team currently in chaos, the Bulls need to figure out their chemistry dilemma before hoping to see any type of playoff contention.

The Bulls could honestly just blow it up also. Trade Jimmy Butler, trade Dwyane Wade, trade Rajon Rondo- they could clear all their chemistry issues while going into a complete rebuild. While is the far from feasible, it could be a dark horse route for the Chicago Bulls.

Nevertheless, the Bulls will probably deal someone to help improve their playoff odds. In my opinion, the Cavaliers should target Taj Gibson. He would give them a solid backup big and a nice scoring option in the paint. They could give up players like Iman Shumpert or DeAndre Liggins. Along with cash and a potential draft pick, it would interesting to see if Chicago would bit on that type of offer.

This would be the perfect option for the Cavaliers if they can sign a backup point guard via either a buyout from another team or just free agency. The Chicago Bulls have several crucial players to offer the Cavs, so considering trading with them would be wise.

Team #2: The Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks may have gotten the better of the Cavaliers last night, but they are 17-30 in the West. They have several older veterans that if not traded may just end up being bought out to allow younger players time.

Prime examples are Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut. While neither of these may be the best fit for Cleveland, they would be able to fill a void of brought to “the Land.”

The Mavericks experiment has not quite panned out this season. They signed Harrison Barnes in the offseason in hopes to find their next superstar since Dirk has noticeable been aging. With Williams, a newly signed Bogut, Barnes, Dirk, and Wesley Matthews- it seemed as though they had the pieces.

Too bad. The Mavs are now sitting not even close to playoff contention, and they better strongly consider any offer that the Cavalier might through there way. The Cavaliers, while not reported, would strongly consider a player like Deron Williams. He has all the attributes to give the Cavs a quality backup scoring option.

This is the time to blow it up for Dallas. If Cleveland calls, they will listen.

Team #3: The Orlando Magic?

The Orlando Magic are one team that seems to be in silent chaos. The signing of Serge Ibaka didn’t quite go as planned, and they find themselves 14th in the East with an array of individual assets.

The main guy that I would like to see Cleveland target is Jeff Green. Amid the guys like Nikola Vucevic and Serge Ibaka looking for a new home, snagging a Jeff Green-esque player would be a smart move for the Cavaliers. It would give the playmaker that they apparently need.

Aaron Gordon could also slide over to the power forward position to give the Magic another big. While it is unlikely, the Magic may ask for Kay Felder in return to allow them to then search out Elfrid Payton’s market.

Whatever the case, every NBA fan needs to pay attention to this Magic situation.

The Cavaliers are in the trading market, and they could easily find any of these teams as potential suitors for their team’s needs.

