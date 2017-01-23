Cleveland Cavaliers: 2017 Has Been a Year to Forget… So Far

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ten games into the 2017 calendar year, and it has already been almost a month that they would be fine leaving in the past.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the hottest teams following their Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors.

Since then, the Cavaliers finished the last three games in 2016 winning two and losing one. This unsteadiness was just the start as the Cavs have gone 5-5 through their first ten in 2017. This team seemed rattled in their five-game road trip out West (really six game trip starting with Brooklyn).

With all five games coming in the new year, the Cavaliers went 2-3 on their Western road trip including losses to Portland, Utah, and a beat down by the Warriors. Even when the West came to the Q a few nights ago, the Cavs crumbled in OT letting Kawhi Leonard score 41 points.

The Cavs have scored only 104.2 points per game in the new year which is down over five to their usual 109.3.

The only main player to see a significant change has been Kevin Love. Love has averaged 20.8 points per game this season on 42% shooting. After the new year, he has averaged less than 15 point per game and shot 32.2% from the field.

Kevin Love and this team have got to figure their problem out. It could just be growing pains as the acquisition of Kyle Korver came just as they lost another threat in J.R. Smith for an extended period of time. But, these are just poor excuses.

Whatever the problem, the Cavaliers have got to figure this out and get rolling as the playoffs continue to near. Hopefully the All-Star break can give Irving, Love, and James some quality rest, and we can happily watch them come back at full strength.

Tell us! What do you think has been the main problem for the Cavaliers in this new year?

