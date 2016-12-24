Christmas Round Table Part 2 – OKC Thunder dinner companion and last minute shopping

As the Oklahoma City Thunder near the much touted Christmas Day game the team at Thunderous Intentions decided it was perfect timing for a Round Table session.

In this three part series the Thunderous Intentions Team offers thoughts on all things OKC Thunder. Expect to find answers on what cyborg Russell Westbrook will accomplish, gifts we’d give the the team, trade suggestions and copious Christmas themed questions. In Part 2 you’ll learn a lot about our scribes as they pick a Thunder dinner companion along with the burning question they just have to get answered.

With that, I give you part 2 of the series:

Get to bed early Santa is coming to fill those stockings!

Rookies Domantas Sabonis, Alex Abrines and Semaj Christon are spending their first holiday in OKC. Pick a gift (for one or all) to help them finish the season.

Rich Condon: A bench press for Domantis Sabonis. At Gonzaga last year he averaged 17.6 PPG and 11.8 RPG. The outside game he’s playing now is new to him, it’s time for him to beef up and get back to what got him here- banging in the paint.

Eric Snyder:

Sabonis– “The Heart of a Power Forward”. Sabonis is 6’11 and plays in the PF position. Yet, he appears fearful of physical contact and fighting for position on the block.

Abrines– “A Chance”. Abrines is averaging 11.8 mpg and only 3.8 ppg. Oladipo and Westbrook play a lot of minutes as does Roberson. At 6’6, Abrines needs a chance to play off of Westbrook and show what he can and can’t do.

Christon– “An Identity”. Christon doesn’t shoot it well from outside and doesn’t draw many fouls. His assist numbers are promising but it doesn’t appear he has found his way yet. If he can’t shoot, he needs to drive. If he’s not willing to drive, his shot must get better. When Westbrook is out, offense is a major need and Christon needs to contribute with assists or scoring and preferably both.

Casimir Cuffy: For Sabonis – playing defense without fouling. For Christon – more basketball IQ. For Abrines – confidence.

Chris Hughes: I think I’d gift them a bit of composure. I think with more confidence and composure the stats and the ability will follow naturally. You can tell they’re still adapting to the pressure of the league therefore they lack composure and show nerves at crucial times.

Yaman Khabbaz: Semaj Christon, as I have said in a recent article, he needs to improve in multiple facets of the game, especially when it comes to offense. Alex Abrines needs to improve his shooting touch, which has not been the way it should be thus far. Sabonis just needs to be assertive when it comes to board grabbing. Other than that, he’s been pretty good thus far.

Joshua Lea: Domantis Sabonis just needs the game to slow down for him. He provides decent minutes for OKC; however, at times the game is too fast for him. Alex Abrines needs to hit shots consistently and work on that defense. I feel like he’ll be a good player when he hits his prime. Semaj Christon is playing well. He is in the same boat as a lot of Thunder players, they just need to hit shots.

Tony Heim: Alex Abrines is getting 20 pounds of muscle. His problem is he just gets bullied on the court, but if the Spaniard Sharpshooter was a little bigger he would be in the starting lineup. His offensive game is that good. Abrines can put the ball on the floor, has a nice little floater, a sneaky good bounce pass. He’s got all the tools to be a 15-point scorer, he just needs the physical strength to keep up.

Jeremy Lambert: Shooting, shooting, and shooting.

Cole Hixon: I’ll give Sabonis some post touches so he can play more like he did in college and get his free throw rate up, for Abrines I’ll give him some playing time with Russell so he actually gets to play with someone who can create a shot for him and for Christon I’ll get him a seat cushion for the bench he is going to be sitting on when Cameron Payne gets healthy.

Tamberlyn Richardson: Cameron Payne returning is Semaj Christon’s gift because he needs to be sent to the D-League. Sabonis gets a paid session with Dennis Rodman to teach him the fundamentals of positioning for rebounds and Alex Abrines gets a coupon book full of these:

to hand to Billy Donovan, because more than anything else , he needs consistent playing time so he can gain experience which should help rekindle his confidence.

In less than 2 months (Feb 19) the NBA All-Star Break occurs. It’s a given Russell Westbrook will make the 12 member WC team and hopefully be voted in as a starter. Outside of Westbrook, which OKC Thunder players would you suggest be involved in the weekend festivities in New Orleans?

Note: There’s a common theme here …

Tony Heim: Jerami Grant in the dunk contest. Holy moly, that dude has all the tools you want. He’s tall, long and has insane bounce. Plus you know he’ll bring Russ along for some sort of alley-oop. Maybe he jumps over Steven Adams? All I know is his teammates would definitely get involved to help Jerami win it.

Honorable mention Alex Abrines in the three-point contest because if I didn’t mention him everyone else might think I’m going crazy.

Casimir Cuffy: Outside of Westbrook, I think Jerami Grant should be invited to participate in the dunk contest. Dude has some serious bunnies.

Chris Hughes: I think when looking at the current draft class I’d like to see Sabonis in the Rookie/Sophomore game for sure. But it’d also be amazing to see Grant in the dunk contest. I’m not sure what the guy could have up his sleeve, but his dunks for OKC this season have been fiery.

Jeremy Lambert: Sabonis should be in the rookie/sophomore game. I don’t really have a great reason other than his last name is Sabonis and he goes left. Jerami Grant in the dunk contest would be fun. And lets put Andre Roberson in the three point contest with the rule that if you don’t beat his score, you’re not allowed in the NBA anymore.

Heather Koontz: Some (read: most) people would disagree, but I have to vote for my main man, Steven Adams. He may not be the most effective player in the league, but he has a lot to offer and his improvement over the past couple of years proves he has an All-Star level dedication to the game. He plays through injuries and groin kicks, he has random bursts of 24-point 10-rebound games, and his season average for free throws has gone from 58% to 74%.

Joshua Lea: I’d like to see Domantis Sabonis in the rookie-sophomore game. I’d like to see Anthony Morrow take a crack at the three-point contest. I’d really like to see Jerami Grant and Russell Westbrook both compete in the Slam Dunk contest. I feel like Grant has some skill in that area.

Eric Snyder: The only player on this Thunder team worthy of sniffing All-Star weekend is Russell Westbrook. Christon and Abrines should feel good to just be in the NBA and Sabonis a 6’11 man being out rebounded by people nearly a foot shorter than him. A rookie power forward who can get a rebound deserves to represent rookies; not Sabonis.

Cole Hixon: Domantas Sabonis for Rookie All-Star game and Steven Adams as a coach in the celebrity game, because those are fun and he would get a lot of time mic’d up.

Rich Condon: Sabonis in the Rookie-Sophmore game. This year’s class of rookies has been slow out of the gate, and the fact that Sabonis is at least an “honorary starter” is more of an accomplishment than most of what the other rooks have done thus far. Also, Russ in the dunk contest would be amazing. Think about it… I know right? Just amazing.

Yaman Khabbaz: Sabonis, in my opinion, has to be in the rookie game. His range has been pretty GREAT this season, and considering how his performances stack up against other rookies, he’s practically a lock to be in.

Tamberlyn Richardson:

Given Sabonis is a starter on a playoff seeded team I’d say he’s a shoo-in for Rookie-Soph game (I’d like to see Abrines in it as well). Westbrook shares the distinction of wining back-to-back All-Star MVP’s, though in fairness when Bob Pettit did it in 1959 he shared the award with Elgin Baylor. Therefore I’d like to see Westbrook 3-peat. In reality the West will try to get Anthony Davis the win (the break is in New Orleans) or the Warriors will try to get Durant the trophy. So, yeah it’s a long shot.

Since my cohorts were in basic accord, I’ll introduce a new event – an MMA based event to prove you are the toughest in the NBA. – with the caveat only if Adams gets to participate and ONLY if Green is his opponent!

You have one more present to get before the stores close, but you’ve almost spent to your budget. Which player are you adding and why?

Note: In case it wasn’t obvious to you, our readers – many of the Thunderous Intentions team have very good senses of humor. (read: super star or players with that potential are not what the site experts had in mind by “low budget economical choices”. Also of note, perhaps TI should shoot a copy of this over to Sam Presti as there were several TI Team member who coveted the same player or the same skill set…

Casimir Cuffy: This one is tough because I believe the team with be a bit different once Cameron Payne returns, but I think a guy like Zach Lavine could really do damage with this team. He has the size and athleticism to run with Westbrook and Oladipo. Plus, who wouldn’t love to see those three on constant fast breaks.

Jeremy Lambert: Andrew Wiggins. ????

Chris Hughes: Looking in terms of our actual roster, someone like Otto Porter Jr. would be a good shout, I know Tony mentioned him a potential small forward the Thunder should look at a while back. But also in terms of an economical player someone like Tim Frazier of the Pelicans who we played earlier this week – he’s averaging career-high returns so far this season and could be a nice, more experienced back up for Westbrook.

Eric Snyder: Bojan Bogdanovic. If the Thunder could get someone to play in the SF spot who can shoot and put the ball in the basket, things would be very different. Bogdanovic isn’t a household name but with the Nets tanking again, getting him could be a realistic proposition.

Cole Hixon: C.J Miles. He can play both wing spots, is an efficient high volume 3pt shooter and can hold his own on defense. Exactly what the Thunder need.

Yaman Khabbaz: C.J. Miles. He’s been throwing fireballs from 3 point land, shooting at a 42.1% clip from beyond the arc. And considering how much the Thunder need a good wing scorer, he surely is one who can fill that role. He has a pretty friendly 18M/4 year contract, so the Thunder should be looking out to get him.

Tony Heim: Jae Crowder. This is a pipe dream because Boston doesn’t want to give him up, but homie is in the second-year of a 5 year/35 million dollar deal. He’s already a good three-and-d guy, and he adds a new skill every year. He’d be perfect in OKC as their starting small forward.

Rich Condon: Jae Crowder. A natural three who plays a lot of small ball four. At an average salary of 7 million a year, he’s a steal on lineup flexibility alone (just imagine teams trying to do anything offensively on Russ-Dipo-Roberson-Crowder-Adams). A capable shooter, passer, can rebound, and plays above average defense at two positions of need for the Thunder. 6.

Joshua Lea: If I could bring any player into the Thunder lineup, it would be a guy like Kyle Korver. He can hit shots and play moderate defense. More importantly, Korver has a deadly three-point shot. The Thunder desperately need a guy who is automatic from three. Korver is in the final year of his contract with Atlanta, he’d be a wise pick-up for OKC.

Tamberlyn Richardson: If injury reports are accurate Cameron Payne’s return is imminent. Payne’s name has surfaced repeatedly as possible trade bait. With that, my selection comes from a team with a glut of backcourt assets. In January sophomore Delon Wright will return to the Toronto Raptors which will over load them at the point (Kyle Lowry, Cory Joseph, Wright and Fred VanVleet).

VanVleet was picked up by the Raptors immediately after draft night and was so impressive in Summer League, Toronto signed him to their 15-man roster (the only open spot). Last week the Raptors required his services vs the Magic with Joseph flu-ridden. VanVleet answered the call with 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, no turnovers and had a plus differential of +19 in just under 23 minutes. Most impressively, VanVleet was on court for the entirety of the fourth quarter during which time the Raptors held the Magic to 15 points.

While Payne will address issues that occur with Westbrook on the bench VanVleet is an intriguing prospect with or without Payne. His old school qualities remind me of Jason Kidd, he’s a pass first guard who can hit from range or drive and has Lowry’s bull-dog demeanor.

Someone gave me a scratch ticket as a gift and I won! The prize offers just enough money for you and I to attend a Thunder game. Unfortunately we can’t attend the February 11th or March 20 Warriors games, but we can go to any other game. What game should we pick?

Eric Snyder: The game I want to go to is the March 11th game against the Utah Jazz. There will be a season long battle for Divisional glory between the two teams and this match-up should decide a lot. This game will mean more than a Pumpkin Spice Latte to a group of college girls.

Joshua Lea: I would sign up for the game versus Cleveland on February 9th . While I’m not the biggest LeBron James fan in the world, I feel like that game would be a good one. So long as Cleveland isn’t resting players.

Yaman Khabbaz: The Thunder-Cavaliers game on Feb. the 9th. It is the best game on the schedule other than the GSW games, since this is the Thunder being put to the test by the NBA champions.

Chris Hughes: Probably against the Cleveland Cavaliers, because LeBron is still the best player in the league outside of the Warriors. I also think that if the Cavs make another serious stab at the championship, or even go all the way, he could win the MVP award.

Cole Hixon: Thursday March 9th against the Spurs, because that is my birthday and what better way to spend it than at the Peake.

Casimir Cuffy: Well I’ve never been to any Thunder game so I would just like to see a competitive one. I think a good one is possible against the Spurs on March 9th.

Rich Condon: I’m going to cheat a bit because I’ve got 2 I can’t decide between. February 5th, when the Blazers come to town. The chance of Dame and Russ both going Super-Saiyan in an attempt to one-up each other is scintillating. Also, February 26 when New Orleans comes to town, simply because Anthony Davis (or the baby GOAT, as I call him) is must-see.

Tony Heim: Tuesday April 4th, one day away from my birthday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks come to town. I’m still not positive Giannis is real, so I gotta see him live. Plus I assume the tickets may be cheap and we could snag some better seats for our money.

Tamberlyn Richardson: I’m with my partner in BBall crime here. I’ve watched lots of Antetokounmpo this season on the big screen, but I’d like to witness it in person and count how many steps he actually does take to go full court. And I’m big on rookie Malcolm Brogdon

Heather Koontz: Let’s go to the March 5th game against the Dallas Mavericks. For three reasons: 1) There’s a good chance Dirk Nowitzki is going to retire after this season. And I’d like to say we saw him one more time before his departure (if his ankle is healed, of course). 2) The Mavs are currently in the conference’s last place, and they could use some love. And 3) I’d love nothing more than to watch Mark Cuban’s face as Westbrook earns another triple-double.

Jeremy Lambert: The Mavericks game in OKC (take your pick). Because the Mavericks are really bad and Russ will probably have some insane 40/20/10 stat line.

I’ve pulled your name out of the Secret Santa bag… so, my gift to you is dinner with anyone in the OKC Thunder Organization. Who do you pick and what is your most burning question for that person?

Eric Snyder: Steven Adams– “What was it like on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean?”

Heather Koontz: I don’t even have to think twice about this. Everyone knows I’d pick Steven Adams. It’s actually my greatest desire to have dinner with the gentle giant. Just sitting there and listening to him talk would be heaven. Am I right? If I could ask him one question, it would be: ‘Will you take me on a trip to New Zealand?

Joshua Lea: I would pick Billy Donovan, that dude could teach a college course on the game of basketball. I don’t think I would be able to limit myself to one burning question (I have so many). However, I would inquire about why doesn’t the team run the pick-and- roll more exclusively. I would also ask him if he wants to hear my impression of him. Spoiler alert, it’s really good.

Cole Hixon: It is without a doubt Sam Presti and my one burning question is “what are all the factors that led to trading James Harden.”

Tony Heim: “Hey Sam Presti, what’s the five-year plan for this team?” There’s so many directions Presti could go, and I’m tired of speculating.

Rich Condon: Sam Presti, and I’d ask him if he’d ever consider trading Russ if there was an offer that would allow him to properly rebuild the team almost overnight.

Yaman Khabbaz: Sam Presti, surely. And my most burning question has to be: What trades/signings are you planning for?

Casimir Cuffy: Definitely doing a dinner with Kyle Singler. Just to ask him to describe his basketball game and who would he compare himself to.

Chris Hughes: I know it’s the most obvious answer but it’d have to be Russ. It’d just be great to ask him probing stuff about Kevin Durant and his future intentions away from cameras and recording devices.

Jeremy Lambert: I’d ask Andre Roberson, “do you even shoot free throws bro?”

Tamberlyn Richardson:

I’ll give up my meal if I can have both Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams at the table. I’ll also invite Cameron Payne and Victor Oladipo strictly for dancing and singing entertainment. My burning question for Adams is how he maintained his composure over the kiwi kicking incident. As for Westbrook he’s been my favorite player for so long I probably wouldn’t know where to start.

That said, the story Jeff Van Gundy relayed on the Vertical about how kids show up at his door, ring the doorbell and ask his wife if “Russell can come out and play” … I think I’d like to ask him if he ever gets tired of being seen one way by many pundits (surly, stubborn, evasive) when in reality his off court actions speak otherwise.

Okay Thunder fans, that’s it for the second segment of the Thunderous Intentions Round Table. Please join in via our comments section and share your thoughts with us on your thoughts.

Tomorrow we return with the final segment which includes the team’s thoughts the most anticipated game for the OKC Thunder this season, which teams should be on the Christmas schedule, favorite memories of past NBA Christmas games , Boxing Day Thunder returns and time to make resolutions . Enjoy your Christmas Eve all.

