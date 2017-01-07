Christian Wood Warming Charlotte Hornet’s Bench

Power Forward Christian Wood was devastated as an undrafted talent, but was given hope by the Philadelphia 76ers. His 2016 summer league performance earned him contract from the Charlotte Hornets, where he waits his opportunity patiently

Former Philadelphia 76ers power forward Christian Wood was one of the hottest names mentioned in the 2016 NBA Summer League. He was the rags to riches story, the NBA prospect, so willing to risk everything in the NBA Draft that he declared against the advice of some.

And went undrafted.

This is about the saddest picture from an NBA Draft you’ll ever see — Christian Wood realizing he’s going undrafted. pic.twitter.com/be7ttxLBuT — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 26, 2015

Then he ran into the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers. Or rather, the 76ers ran into him during the 2015 NBA summer league, and the team promptly signed him up. He toggled between the D-League Delaware 87ers and the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2015-2016 season.

Any Room At The Inn?

He entered the 2016 NBA summer league with a new perspective, he would earn an NBA contract, and his performance certainly warranted consideration for one. Some hoped that the Philadelphia 76ers, despite the arrival of Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and Joel Embiid, might find room enough on the 20 man roster to squeeze Christian Woods in.

But in the end, Christian Wood did sign that NBA contract. Unfortunately, he signed with the Charlotte Hornets. His contract is for two years, with the second season as a team option. So far this season, Wood has appeared in one game, played 3 minutes, and has spent the remainder of his time on the bench. Was it worth it?

I had traveled to Charlotte in hopes of speaking with him, but did not manage to catch him at the game. In the end, I wonder if he prefers opportunity, or security. An NBA dream does not come as easy as it appears. While I never had the chance to ask Christian Wood, I am confident he would agree with me.

