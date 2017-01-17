Chris Paul’s X-rays on injured thumb are negative

Chris Paul left Monday night’s game with a thumb sprain, but the good news for the Los Angeles Clippers is the X-rays came back negative.

The Los Angeles Clippers have now won seven games straight after their victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night, but the longest current win streak in the NBA won’t mean much if Chris Paul’s thumb injury is serious.

In the second quarter of their Monday night matchup, Paul appeared to injure his left thumb as Russell Westbrook tried to bait the nine-time All-Star into a foul. CP3 left the game and did not return. The team called it a thumb sprain.

According to ESPN’s Royce Young, Paul’s X-rays after the game were negative.

Chris Paul had an X-Ray on his left thumb that was negative. He's going to have another one on it tomorrow. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 17, 2017

As reported by Clippers.com’s Rowan Kavner, Chris Paul will get an MRI on his finger on Tuesday to further assess what the damage might be.

For a team that’s missed Blake Griffin and had to deal with CP3 being out earlier in the year, this latest injury-related setback is obviously terrible news for the Clippers.

Lob City started off the season as the NBA’s hottest team, winning 14 of its first 16 games, but a season-high six-game losing streak dropped the Clips to the bottom of the West. Luckily with Paul and DeAndre Jordan healthy, the Clippers responded with their current seven-game win streak.

On the season, Paul is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. The Point God is shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from three-point range, making him the team’s most valuable player so far.

With Paul and Griffin both able to opt out and join free agency this summer, there’s a chance we could be looking at the end of the most promising era of Clippers basketball. If CP3’s injury is serious, the Clips may never get their chance to compete for a championship with this current core.

