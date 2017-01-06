Chris Paul ‘most likely’ to return for LA Clippers’ game vs. Kings

After missing seven of the last eight games with a left hamstring injury, Chris Paul is “most likely going to play” in the LA Clippers’ Friday game against the Sacramento Kings.

All things considered, it sounds like Chris Paul will return for Friday’s road game against the Sacramento Kings. The LA Clippers have been fighting and struggling without him for seven of the last eight games due to a left hamstring injury, and with Blake Griffin (right knee surgery) not expected back until late January, the return of at least one superstar floor general is extremely reassuring news for the Clippers. Even though Austin Rivers just stepped up with 28 points and seven assists as the Clippers rallied for their impressive 115-106 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Paul is a tad better.

According to James Ham of CSN Bay Area, Doc Rivers said that Paul is “most likely going to play.”

According to Doc Rivers, Chris Paul is "most likely going to play" which according to him is an upgrade over "probable." — James Ham (@James_Ham) January 6, 2017

Of course, this isn’t an official upgrade over “probable”, but as Ham mentioned, it is more encouraging and that kind of spoken confidence from Doc is exactly what Clippers fans want to hear who are desperately waiting for their team to be healthy.

Paul hasn’t been rushed back after signs of sudden improvement either, as word came out from Paul and Doc Wednesday that the star point guard was feeling “great” and comfortably went through a full workout before the Clippers’ game against the Grizzlies.

Looking good for this guy's return pic.twitter.com/5kYMsTH3UG — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) January 6, 2017

So, bearing in mind that positivity and the latest update from Doc, it’s safe to say the chances for Chris Paul to return are high, making his comeback in a game against the Kings (15-20 and eighth in the Western Conference) that they should really win.

As always, the biggest concern for the Clippers, especially without Griffin’s size and strength onboard, is handling DeMarcus Cousins. In their only game this season so far, Cousins was held to just 12-of-29 shooting, but still poured in 38 points (12-of-14 from the free throw line), 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

He’s an incredibly talented, physical handful to say the least, and could be rejoined by Rudy Gay as well (listed as probable), who has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a right hip flexor strain.

With Chris Paul seemingly returning, though, there’s no need to explain how much better the LA Clippers’ offense (and defense) will be, especially after the reserves got things going so well against the Grizzlies’ second-ranked defense.

