Chris Paul had a hilarious message for Paul Pierce during Clippers’ Game 6 win over Jazz

Chris Paul was magnificent in helping the Clippers avoid elimination with a Game 6 win over the Jazz on Friday, and based on something he told Paul Pierce during a timeout, it seemed as though he had some additional motivation to make sure that L.A.’s season didn’t come to an end just yet.

Pierce is playing in his 19th NBA season, and has already made it known that it will be his last. He’s one of the Celtics’ all-time greats, and will be elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame the moment he is eligible. CP3 knows how storied Pierce’s time in the league has been, and because of that, he didn’t want his teammate’s final game to take place in one of the NBA’s smaller-market cities.

“I looked over at Truth during one of them timeouts, Paul, and I said, ‘You’re not ending your career in Utah.’ You know what I mean? We told him that.”

DeAndre Jordan did his best to stifle his reaction, but it’s clear that he found the remark to be hilarious, just like the rest of us.