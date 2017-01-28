Chris Evans, Canton Charge stave off Maine’s comeback

The Canton Charge started off the four game home stand the right way, in front of a 3,512 crowd on a Wednesday morning as they defeated the Maine Red Claws 106-98.

It was a scoring battle between Charge forward Chris Evans and Maine forward Abdel Nader. Nader had 16 points in the first quarter and Evans had 13 points in the first quarter, in an evenly matched first quarter for both teams, as the quarter ended with a 29-29 score. The Charge shot 50% from the field in the first quarter. Charge also got some nice contribution from John Holland and Eric Moreland.

The second quarter was a totally different story. The Charge scored 30 points in the second quarter with a nice defensive effort as well, only allowing 16 second quarter points for Maine. They also clamped down defensively on Nader, only allowing four points.

Maine also clamped down defensively on Evans, with Evans scoring only five points. However, the Charge got big contributions from the bench. Mike Williams and Kevin Olekaibe helped out greatly with their spacing and shooting.

The Red Claws started to chip away at the Charge lead in the third quarter, but after a slow start, Charge guard Quinn Cook started to get it going. Chris Evans also got it going again in the third quarter with another out burst, by scoring 11 in the quarter. Eric Moreland was his usual self and already posted a double-double in third quarter with 11 points and 10 rebounds at the end of three.

The Red Claws in the fourth quarter trimmed the lead to as many as five with 4:22 to go, but the Charge made one last run in the game and ended up winning the game 106-98. Quinn Cook had his scoring out burst in the fourth quarter where he scored eight in the quarter. Cook finished with 17 points for the game, but, on 6/17 shooting.

Here are the high scoring leaders for the Charge….

Chris Evans: 27 points (10/20 FG), 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists.

Eric Moreland: 17 points (7/10 FG), 15 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Quinn Cook: 17 points (6/17 FG), 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 steal.

Mike Williams: 10 points (3/7 FG), 6 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 steal off the bench.

Next Game

The Canton Charge continue their four game home stand this Saturday night vs. the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern on Facebook Live.

