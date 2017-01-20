Report: Bulls have interest in signing Chris Bosh

The Bulls have interest in signing Chris Bosh, with the Heat planning to waive him later this year, ESPN’s Marc Stein reports.

Bosh turns 33 in March and has been away from basketball due to his ongoing health issues with blood clots. It’s unclear if he’ll be healthy enough to return to the league, but Chicago is reportedly planning a run at the 11-time All-Star big man.

With the Heat reportedly planning to wait until after the playoff waiver deadline, March 1, to let Bosh go — ensuring he won’t be able to suit up for a team in the post-season, Bosh‘s return likely wouldn’t happen until next season. The Heat can waive him beginning Feb. 9, the one-year anniversary of his last game for the team.

With Bosh’s longtime Miami teammate Dwyane Wade in Chicago, and Bosh recently spotted at a Bulls-Raptors game at the United Center, it seems the Bulls could be an attractive destination. However, it’s unclear whether Wade will choose to exercise his player option and return next season, with the Bulls currently hovering around the .500 mark.

Wade told ESPN’s Nick Friedell this week that his Bulls future hinged on what direction the team was headed in, tied largely to Jimmy Butler, who has been part of numerous trade rumors in the past year.

– Jeremy Woo

