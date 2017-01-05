Chris Bosh admits he’s starting to get a ‘taste of retirement’

Chris Bosh hasn’t officially called it a career, but the Miami Heat forward — who hasn’t played since last February — does admit he’s getting a “taste of retirement.”

Bosh, who has been sidelined because of complications related to blood clots, hasn’t officially been around the Heat since September, when he failed a physical. He missed the last 30 games of the 2014-15 season and the final 43 games of 2015-16 season after discovering the blood clots.

Bosh is taking this time away from the court to enjoy his hobbies outside of the sport.

“For me, I kind of just follow my passions and follow what I love to do and use my free time to kind of answer those questions and go through my bad moods and maybe a little light case of depression,” Bosh said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, via the Associated Press. “Really, to search for what I’m looking for. And I’ve come to some interesting conclusions. It’s all about following my heart and what made me happy.”

The Heat are expected to waive Bosh in February, one year after his last game appearance. The franchise would still owe him the $76 million that’s left on his current deal, but his contract would no longer count against the team’s salary cap.

For now, Bosh, who is an 11-time All-Star, is taking things one day at a time and keeping his options open.

“I’m still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I’m kind of getting the taste of retirement now,” Bosh said. “Just trying to navigate those waters because it gets a little complicated sometimes. … Hoping one day that the stars align and I figure some things out and things kind of just go my way and I’ll be able to do what I want to do. I don’t know what that is yet.”