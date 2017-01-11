NBA rolls out Chinese New Year celebration with special jerseys, new TV spot

As has become an annual tradition, the NBA is rolling out its biggest stars to help celebrate Chinese New Year.

The league continues its outreach to its massive Chinese fan base by live broadcasting a record 60 games, featuring all 30 teams, in China over a 17 day period beginning Jan. 26. Notably included in that period: Yao Ming’s jersey retirement in Houston on Feb. 3, at halftime of the Rockets’ game against the Bulls.

Steph Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Jeremy Lin star in a commemorative, live-action animated TV spot, “Secret Envelope,” that debuts Wednesday. Watch it below.

Additionally, the Warriors, Rockets, Raptors and Wizards will wear special edition Chinese New Year threads for certain games, which you can check out below.

The Rockets will wear their jerseys Jan. 27 to kick off Chinese New Year. Nine teams will host themed activities during the timespan: the Wolves, Sixers, Cavs, Kings, Nets, Warriors, Wizards, Raptors and Rockets.

