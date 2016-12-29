Chicago Bulls Waive RJ Hunter

The Chicago Bulls released 15th man RJ Hunter this morning to avoid paying him more guaranteed money. Hunter played only nine total minutes for the Bulls so far this season.

The time of waiving players to avoid paying them is upon us in the NBA, and RJ Hunter is unfortunately one of the first victims.

Hunter bounced back-and-forth between the Bulls and the new Windy City Bulls during his time in Chicago and didn’t really gain any substantial momentum and/or playing time with either team.

The former Boston Celtic-turned-Chicago Bull was waived on Thursday morning, as announced officially by the team.

Hunter’s tenure in Chicago was short lived to say the least. The Bulls picked him up after he was cut from the Boston Celtics roster at the beginning of the season, but he went on to ride the bench almost exclusively. Hunter saw the court just three times, all for less than five minutes and all in blowouts. In his nine total minutes, Hunter attempted one 3-pointer and pulled down one defensive rebound.

Despite this lack of impact, the Bulls would have likely kept Hunter if not for his January 10th guarantee date. The Bulls would’ve had to shell out another $400,000 dollars in order to keep him on the roster, and they clearly didn’t find that option worthwhile.

It didn’t help Hunter’s cause that he shot just 31.3 percent during his stint with the Windy City Bulls. That’s not just from 3-point range where he made his name in college. That’s his overall shooting percentage.

As far as what the Bulls will do with their newly open roster spot, not much is known. We might be in for a laundry list of 10-day contracts, or perhaps they’ll try and snag a player that another team waives.

So long Ronald, we hardly knew ya.

