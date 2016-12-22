Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: 3 Takeaways

After leading by as many as 13 points in the first half of game action, your 14-14 Chicago Bulls devolved into their typically rudderless, iso-heavy offense when things actually mattered in the fourth quarter, where the 13-15 Washington Wizards outscored them 30-20 to put away a 107-97 victory at the United Center on Wednesday night.

The Bulls have lost seven of their last 10 contests, and with last night’s loss, fell to 6th in the East, and a paltry 8-6 home record.

Although I’m going to cover three takeaways today (from yet another truly disheartening loss that should have been a win), the first takeaway is ultimately the crux of the matter, an issue that may remain tragically unfixable until the offseason.

Rajon Rondo is Bad at Basketball

On Monday, after Rondo’s 10-point, 14-assist, eight-rebound night against Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons, it was noted on some local broadcast (I forget which one — that night feels like a dream though; a wonderful, distant dream) that the Bulls were 5-0 when Rondo went off for 10 assists or more.

Well, they’re 5-1 now.

Sure, it’s indicative of Rondo getting engaged in the offense to some extent, but the guy really, really, really can’t shoot. He made two triples in that Pistons game, and he’s actually shooting an average 34.9% from deep this season, but he only takes 1.8 attempts a night, plus he’s shooting a really, really bad 38.4% from the field.

His stat line on Wednesday? Three points (on 1-of-10 shooting from the floor!), the aforementioned 10 assists, six rebounds, four turnovers (more than a third of the team’s 14 total turnovers, compared to Washington’s 10), and a -6 plus-minus for the night. Yikes.

When a non-shooter and a non-defender like Rondo is on the floor late in games, it’s almost as if Chicago is playing 4-on-5. Can he make pretty passes? Maybe in the other three quarters, sure.

But when defenses slow down and focus at the ends of games, suddenly it gets that much harder for Rondo to do much of anything effectively, with his dude (in this case, John Wall) sagging so far off him to clog up the paint and give Jimmy Butler an exceedingly hard time in forcing up floaters. This is a miserable contract from which there will be no escape until the summer.

Let’s use him for 25 minutes a night if it’ll keep his ego in check, fine, but let’s keep him out of the final eight minutes of the night please. God, I hope we get Michael Carter-Williams back soon.

This brings me to my second point of the night: How did Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Taj Gibson do?

From an advanced-stats perspective, not so great. Wade was -11, Butler was -7, and Taj was an insane -21. But at least those guys scored (Wade had 19 points; Butler notched a team-high 20 — largely due to his 8-for-9 foul shooting; Taj had 17 on 8-for-12 shooting).

With the Wizards’ defense collapsing on Wade and Butler throughout the fourth, it became exceedingly difficult for them to successfully get shots off. I blame Rondo!

We Need Competent Defensive Guards

If the Chicago Bulls’ “brain trust” (a tragic phrase to employ, considering that I trust neither of their brains) of Gar Forman and John Paxson thinks that their answer is a guy who missed 16 games in 2014-15, 28 games last season, and has missed 25 games this season (and counting), then… they clearly have learned nothing from all the players’ knees they have shredded in the not-so-distant past.

Though Michael Carter-Williams’ defensive acumen will be a welcome reprieve from whatever Rondo thinks he’s doing when he gives a speed demon like John Wall clear passage to the basket for easy layups, MCW lacks the scoring (or shooting) punch to be a starting-level guard in the NBA.

But, rather than have a point guard be miserable at offense and defense at the end of the games, at least Carter-Williams will allow the Bulls to just be miserable at offense from that position. Jerian Grant, though he had a decent game last night (5 points on 50% field goal shooting, 2 assists, 2 boards, 1 steal, -10 plus-minus in a bit less than 14 minutes), has been very erratic all season, and was outplayed by Trey Burke (6 points on 60% field goal shooting, 1 assist, 1 board in a bit more than 12 minutes.

Burke had some key layups in the flow of Washington’s offense with Wall and Bradley Beal stupidly sidelined by coach Scott Brooks early in the fourth).

TREY BURKE.

Point being, I can’t wait for MCW to heal up. But he’s just a band-aid for a much more serious lineup wound. I think the Bulls should trade every asset they have not named Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, or Taj Gibson for John Wall, honestly. Draft picks, intriguing youth (not sure how “intrigued” anybody is with people not named Doug McDermott, but it’s certainly worth kicking the tires on the rest of our Island of Misfit Toys-channeling bench).

The Bulls are a Horrible 4th-Quarter Scoring Team

They are actually the single-MOST horrible 4th-quarter shooting team.

Getting Doug McDermott back and getting him into rhythm might help at least reduce the margin between us and the 29th-worst team — the Orlando Magic — whom we currently trail by 4.4 percent in effective field goal percentage.

Last night, as I mentioned, they scored just 20 points to Washington’s 30, which was the exact margin we lost by. We had entered that final period tied, after a mediocre-but-not-horrible third period. Really, our shooting had devolved after the first quarter, from 33 points (on 60.9% shooting) in the first quarter to 64 points (on 32.4% shooting) the rest of the way.

It’s not as if Washington was converting their triples at all (they made three all night to our six converted treys), or anything, that wasn’t the issue. The problem was that, instead of anything resembling a set play or game plan, Fred Hoiberg had absolutely no scheme to execute, and ended the game with very little shooting on the floor (it would have been nice to see a bit more Doug and a bit less Rondo, though I liked seeing Grant out there late, he was playing off-guard alongside Rondo). Plays mostly broke down to dishing the ball inside to Butler or Wade (usually Butler), and seeing what he could do in the paint with three bodies draped all over him.

There need to be more screens, there needs to be more shooting late and there needs to be more hockey-switching. Hoiberg needs to experiment with swapping in Felicio over Lopez late as a last line of defense against a quicker guard corps like the Wiz kids (the main difference in the fourth quarter was Washington’s guards beating us inside for floaters and lay-ups).

Let’s see R.J. Hunter out there or something! More shooting! More defense! More everything!

