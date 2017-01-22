Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings Takeaways: A Win with a Wild Finish

In the second night of a back-to-back, Dwyane Wade helped lead the Chicago Bulls to a 102-99 win over the Sacramento Kings, in what turned out to be a wild finish at the United Center.

Wade, in a rare NBA moment, took to social media after Chicago’s Friday night loss to tweet his apologies to Bulls fans. Coming off the beat down to the Atlanta Hawks, which saw the Bulls get blown out 35-13 in the first quarter, the team played with a bit more heart against the Kings. Wade’s play, more than his post game comments, helped spark the big win.

The late start at the United Center saw Chicago look shaky at times, but the win once again helps the Bulls creep back closer to .500.

David Joerger’s team came into the contest losers of four straight, having won only two of their last 10. Yet, the Kings are still in contention for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. DeMarcus Cousins, the NBA’s sixth leading scorer, had an amazing effort, scoring 42 and grabbing 14 rebounds. But like many nights, Cousins will draw headlines for something more than his stellar play. Hope you watched the last minute.

Jimmy Butler played well for the Bulls, but the All-Star starter was less consistent and failed to attack the rim. It was Wade who took over Butler’s role of going to the free-throw line all night lone.

Chicago’s bench unit was once again lost throughout most of the game.

Fred Hoiberg continues to search for a playable rotation off the bench. But nothing seems to be working. Nikola Mirotic scored 11, but once again he proved to be the opposite of consistent. Doug McDermott took only five shots and made only one.

Paul Zipser was first man off the pine against the Kings, as Hoiberg tried to shake things up. And it worked. The young German played well in 23 minutes of action.

The Bulls win over the Kings leaves Chicago at 22-23, and now sit alone in eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

Now for three takeaways from the much needed win.

Wade Steps Up

Wade can still really dominate NBA basketball games, and that is great to see for Bulls fans.

The 35-year-old turned back the clock just a few days after his birthday. Wade scored 30 points on 9-of-20 shooting. He also filled up the rest of the stat sheet. Wade grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists. More impressively, he had three steals and an eye-popping four blocked shots, which included a crazy close out on a 3-point shooter near the end of the fourth quarter.

Wade’s night was also remarkable because he took over for Butler in the leading role of “Mr. Get to the Stripe.” The Bulls shooting guard got to the line 15 times, missing only three. On a night when the Bulls need to beat a Kings team short on talent, aside from Cousins, Wade made sure his team wasn’t going to lose.

This is how you end a game: pic.twitter.com/UV0CosP5aQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2017

Wade had it going from the opening tip. He attacked the rim, and mixed in some vintage turnaround jump shots. Wade had back-to-back assists to Mirotic in the second quarter to help spark the Bulls. And he finished the first half with 13 points.

Some of the biggest plays down the stretch involved the Chicago native. He tipped in a Butler miss on a fast break layup attempt late in the second half. He was also involved in two of the biggest plays of the game, both of which also featured Cousins.

Wade made a strip at the top of the key with under a minute left in the fourth quarter, and on the break it looked like he was set to secure a big win for the Bulls. But the veteran guard missed a two-handed dunk attempt. Luckily for him and Chicago, Cousins was called for an awful foul. After making only one of two foul shots, to put his team up by one point, it once again came down to Wade and the Kings superstar.

Wade helped secure a huge Bulls home win with his stellar defense all night long. He also made sure to get his teammates involved. It was a throwback night for Wade, and it was certainly needed.

Now on to everyone’s favorite young German.

German Range

Zipser was not in the Bulls rotation to start the season, or really at any point until the last few weeks, but now the young German looks poised to stay in the lineup.

The Bulls second-round pick once again showed the fans, his coach and most importantly his teammates that he can really play. Zipser also continued to prove he is unafraid of the moment or the NBA. Unlike many of his fellow bench mates, he knows when to let it fly from 3-point range, which in the case of Mirotic, McDermott and the German, is every time they are open.

Niko and Zipser combined for 15 points on just 9 shots in the first half off the bench: pic.twitter.com/3zU6RGWS4C — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2017

In a surprise move, Zipser was the first man off Hoiberg’s bench. He quickly rewarded his coach by knocking down a 3-pointer from the corner. Zipser also proved he can put the ball on the floor and finish around the rim. He finished the first quarter on 3-of-4 shooting, including two nothing-but-net long balls.

Zipser finished the game +11. The rookie had 13 points on 50 percent shooting. He also hauled in four rebounds.

There is not one bench player on this current Bulls unit that is above losing his playing time. Not one player has played consistently off Hoiberg’s bench this season. If Mirotic and McDermott continue their on-one-night, completely-lost-the-next season, the young and confident German might secure one of their spots. Money on it being Mirotic.

Zipser also made a hidden game saving play against the Kings. With roughly five minutes left in the third quarter, it looked like the Kings were on the brink of pulling away, having stretched the lead to nearly double-digits behind Cousins. Zipser hit a massive 3-point shot to end the run that also sparked a bit of a turn around.

The 22-year-old scored a career high. He also played some big minutes. If he continues to play with the confidence he did against the Kings, Zipser might just break his new career high sooner than later.

Now, on to the head coach.

At Least He’s Trying

By most accounts, Hoiberg is a great guy. The referees don’t even want to give the guy a technical foul, even when he is practically begging them to T him up.

But his pace-and-space is nowhere to be found. And this is not his fault. The Bulls don’t have the personnel to play his desired style. The Bulls also don’t have the talent to win at a high level at the moment. So he is trying to make it work.

Hoiberg, to his credit, is trying his hardest to play different lineups off the bench. He even mixed up some of Wade’s minutes in the Bulls win over the Kings. Hoiberg has showed very little hesitation to simply not play guys who aren’t getting it done. He also seems unafraid to go with the hot hand, as he did tonight, giving Zipser some of McDermott’s minutes in the second half.

The second-year head coach also sat Rajon Rondo for the entire second half. This should be refreshing for Bulls fans. The only problem with Rondo’s benching is that neither of the young and forgotten guards took his place. But this is not Hoiberg’s fault.

Chicago’s front office put him in an odd spot. They tried to get young, but then they paid some veterans. They are also trying to make the playoffs. And now, as the Bulls hover around the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoffs standings on a weekly basis, the young unproven guys become almost unplayable.

Hoiberg has stayed positive in an odd stretch for the Bulls, and fans should give him credit for trying to shake things up as much as he can.

Next up for Chicago is a trip to Florida.

The Bulls head to Orlando Tuesday to take on the Magic, with a 6 p.m. tip on WGN-TV.

