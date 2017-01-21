Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, How to Watch/Listen

Here’s how you can watch the Chicago Bulls go head-to-head with the Sacramento Kings in a home game against a tough, Dave Joerger-coached, DeMarcus Cousins-led team.

Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls will be playing DeMarcus Cousins and his entourage of three-point marksmen in Darren Collison, Ty Lawson and Anthony Tolliver on Saturday night.

Sacramento has been having an uneven season under new coach Dave Joerger, but the Kings are in position to make a run and live up to their coach’s rep as a playoff-contending guru. Joerger took the Memphis Grizzlies to three straight playoff appearances the past three years before getting hired this past summer by the Kings.

As for the Bulls, this will be their second game of a back-to-back set after a loss in Atlanta on Friday night to the Hawks.

It might be interesting to note that the Kings hold a first-round possible lottery pick that is top-10 protected that will go to the Bulls if they finish better than the lowest 10 teams in the regular season.

Joerger has been going with his high percentage three-point shooting guys like Collison and Tolliver to spread the floor for Cousins to operate effectively.

Rudy Gay was having a nice season before his recent Achilles tear, Kosta Koufos has been a solid backup center, plus an assortment of three-point shooting guards from Arron Affalo and Garrett Temple round out Joerger’s rotation.

The Kings this year play inside-outside offense more instead of last year’s run-and-gun game anchored by Rajon Rondo. The Bulls might want to take advantage of their stronger guards and expect Robin Lopez to be right in his element along with Cristiano Felicio covering Boogie Cousins in the post all game long. Felicio has always played well against the Kings and so has Doug McDermott from last year.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday night’s game between the Bulls and Kings.

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

When: 8:00 PM CT

TV: WGN-TV

Radio: WLS-AM 890 in Chicago

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

