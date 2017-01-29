Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia Sixers: Live stream, game info, how to watch

The Chicago Bulls will be hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Sunday and the young bunch from Philly will be looking to even the score this season with the enigmatic Fred Hoiberg team.

Fred Hoiberg’s Chicago Bulls team will have a chance to prove themselves once more against a resurgent Philadelphia 76ers team that has beaten the likes of Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in recent times.

The Sixers are slowly finding their footing by relying heavily on stud center Joel Embiid, a phenom who can shoot from above the arc, but will not play due to scheduled rest on Sunday night.

It seems that “trusting the process” of previous Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie has paid off. They may a different team from the team the Bulls beat back on Nov. 25 in Philadelphia.

With Embiid out, head coach Brett Brown will count on teammates’ Robert Covington and T.J. McConnell to space the floor with their outside shooting while Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor take turns in the post. Rookie Dario Saric has also been playing well backing up the bigs and providing unusual mismatches as a tall and long stretch-forward.

The Sixers are another team that the Bulls may be looking to trade for “younger and more athletic” players since they are overloaded at the power forward and center position, so you can probably expect some pieces to be available by the trade deadline.

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade will likely bounce back from poor performances on Friday night. Along with those two, whoever plays in the starting point guard spot at game time should run the Sixer bigs to the ground or shoot the lights out with Embiid out and overseeing things defensively.

Here’s how you can watch (and listen to) Sunday night’s game.

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

When: 6:00 p.m. CST

TV: CSN-Chicago

Radio: WLS-AM 890 in Chicago

Live Stream: CSN-Chicago, NBA League Pass

