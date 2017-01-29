Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Outlook: Here we go again

After a dramatic week for the Chicago Bulls, they host the Philadelphia76ers which will surely, totally, definitely make everything better.

What a week it’s been for this franchise. After a demoralizing loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler publicly criticized their teammates for a lack of resolve in a game where the Bulls led by double-digits with a few minutes to go. And it only went down from there.

Bulls guard Rajon Rondo then posted an Instagram, comparing Wade and Butler to veterans on his championship Celtics team, calling out the Chicago stars for going to the media with their frustrations.

It was then decided that Dwyane and Jimmy would not start in Friday’s game in Miami, a game that Chicago lost handily to a streaking, but mostly mediocre Heat team.

It’s not looking great for the Bulls, and it could certainly get much worse before anything’s done to mend the situation. After tonight’s game, three of Chicago’s next four are on the road against Western Conference playoff teams, one of whom happens to be the Golden State Warriors. With rising locker room tensions, and Jimmy Butler visibly frustrated, there’s really no telling what’ll happen in the next month. So business as usual.

Here are a few things to look out for in the Bulls’ matchup with Philly.

Butler is understandably frustrated

Now, let’s make this clear. Jimmy Butler is NOT the problem. If anything, he’s the solution that manages to work despite everything else around him crumbling. He has a right as the leader and superstar of the Bulls to call shenanigans when he sees it. Whether or not that should be to the media is certainly an acceptable argument to be had.

However, as we saw on Friday night, Jimmy isn’t happy. And rightfully so. He’s worked for several years to become as good a basketball player as he is for the franchise to waste his best season yet.

Butler went 1-for-13 against the Heat, with most of those attempts coming in the form of jumpers. The usual Jimmy aggression just wasn’t there, as he only took two free throws all game, seven less than his season average, per Basketball Reference.

If Jimmy puts up a similar performance, there’s no guaranteeing a win, especially against the Sixers. Hell, there’s no guaranteeing a win if Jimmy scores 40. What are we doing here?

I have a feeling that Jimmy will bounce back, because he’s a competitor, and Friday’s game was more than likely a statement of his importance to this team. But it goes to show the incompetency of management, which Daniel wrote about yesterday, that would allow the dysfunction that’s haunted this team for this year and seasons past.

Joel Embiid will not play against the Bulls on Sunday

According to 76ers reporter, Derek Bodner, The Process will not be making the trip to Chicago for today’s game.

Joel Embiid (rest) will not travel with the team to Chicago tomorrow for Sunday's game against the Bulls. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 28, 2017

In limited games and minutes (25.4 minutes per game in 31 contests to be exact), Embiid has been an absolute force for the young Sixers and taken the league by storm with his off-the-court antics. He has been, by far, Philadelphia’s best player on both sides of the court.

His per 36 minutes numbers are outrageous. He’s averaged 28.4 points, on 46.6 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from three, 11.1 rebounds, three assists, 1.2 steals and 3.5 blocks. Quite frankly, he’s great, and his absence means a lot for both teams.

The Sixers have won eight of their last 10 games in which Embiid has played.

This means several things for the Bulls. They’ll be able to get to the bucket a whole lot easier, as Brett Brown can’t stagger Embiid and Nerlens Noel’s minutes to have a rim protector on the floor at all times. It’ll only be easier for Jimmy and Dwyane to get to the bucket. Defensively, the Bulls’ centers won’t be dragged out to the three point line, where Embiid has developed into a threat. Look for Cristiano Felicio to get a good chunk of playing time tonight, as Noel is a dangerous pick-and-roll player, and Robin Lopez is simply not quick enough to guard him.

Speaking of, who’s playing for the Bulls tonight?

Trying to figure out who will take the floor in Chicago

As I’m sure everyone has noticed, there is very little consistency in both who Fred Hoiberg plays and the order in which they are substituted. To be fair, the front office hasn’t exactly granted Fred a useful roster, but it’s fascinating how often rotations are changed.

For example, Michael Carter-Williams, after playing around 20 minutes per game for the last month, has been sat for the last several games.

Fred’s made some brilliant decisions, like swapping Felicio for Bobby Portis at backup center, but there’s still a plenty to puzzle over.

With Butler and Wade back in the starting lineup with Jerian Grant, Taj Gibson and Lopez, Doug McDermott and Paul Zipser will come off the bench again. The second unit has been pretty good over the last stretch, with Rajon Rondo finding shooters and cutters for clean shots.

I’m assuming MCW’s streak of DNP-CDs will continue, and Portis might not find the floor, assuming the 76ers keep it close.

A Bulls win is more than likely, I suppose. Chicago won it’s last game against the Sixers handily, and Philadelphia is still a pretty bad basketball team, especially without Embiid. That being said, we know nothing but inconsistency. At least we can appreciate the Bulls’ ability to keep us on our toes.

This article originally appeared on