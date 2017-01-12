Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Game and Watch Info

Tonight the Chicago Bulls look to bounce back against the New York Knicks in a game that I don’t think anyone with a sane mind could predict the outcome of.

The super team vs the Three Alphas. Ladies and gentlemen, your Off-Broadway version of the NBA Finals. If you thought the Chicago Bulls have been in the headlines this year with the whole Rajon Rondo situation, which looks to be coming to an end, the New York Knicks should have their own segment on TMZ.

Whether it was earlier on this season when Phil Jackson made the “posse” comment about Lebron James’ friends and family or more recently Derrick Rose literally going missing. That’s right literally disappearing. According to sources not a single person in the New York Knicks organization knew where there $20 million point guard was two hours before tip off.

Unlike a magician, Derrick Rose didn’t reappear until the next day at Knicks training. While the cause of his unexpected absence is known, the reasoning behind not notifying the Knicks is not. While some believe it was a response to Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek benching Rose in the fourth quarter, others feel like the former MVP wasn’t physically capable of sending a text which would’ve taken him five seconds. I tend to believe the first.

Nevertheless, the Bulls will look to steal a game from a team that seems to be as consistent as themselves. As former Bulls, Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose, suit up for only the second time in their career against their former team, Rajon Rondo will look to try and secure his spot in the rotation after Fred Hoiberg “saved him from himself.”

After a great outing against the Wizards, Bulls fans will be hoping their hot and cold bench will be able to keep the momentum rolling, specifically rookie Denzel Valentine, who scored a career high 19 points in a 101-99 loss.

Bulls fans will be hoping Jimmy Butler, (illness) Nikola Mirotic (illness) and Dwyane Wade (general soreness) will all be available for tonight’s game as Chicago needs all the help they can get at this stage of the season.

Here’s how to watch the Bulls take on their old friends and the Knicks.

Matchup: Chicago Bulls (19-20) at New York Knicks (17-22)

When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: TNT

Radio: WLS-AM 890

