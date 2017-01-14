Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: How to Watch, Game Info

Here’s how you can watch Saturday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

If you were to look up “depleted” in the dictionary, there’s a strong possibility the Chicago Bulls would populate as a feasible definition.

I don’t think it hit me until Thursday, when I noticed Paul Zipser starting at Madison Square Garden on a nationally-televised stage. Well, there was that and the fact that seldom-used Rajon Rondo played 23 minutes in the loss against the New York Knicks.

Losers of three straight contests, the Bulls will look to stop the bleeding with a favorable home matchup against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans come into tonight’s matchup with a 16-24 record, good for 10th overall in the Western Conference.

One reason this could be a “favorable” matchup? Pelicans’ superstar Forward Anthony Davis is still listed as questionable heading into today’s matchup. Davis is dealing with a bruised left hip that kept him out of New Orleans’ last game against Brooklyn.

If that’s the case, it will truly be a bummer, as Davis is a Chicago-born and raised prodigy that will surely bring the crowds to the United Center.

As for Chicago there’s still a lot of questions as to who will truly play tonight, with the flu-ridden Bulls not giving much of an update from a sickness standpoint.

Bulls illness update: Nikola Mirotic is out tomorrow vs. New Orleans. Jimmy Butler and Denzel Valentine questionable. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 13, 2017

When asked whether he was worried or not by all the sickness going on with the Bulls, Dwyane Wade said “I’m definitely worried because we’ve seen it from other teams,” Wade said after Thursday’s loss to the Knicks.

“We’ve seen guys go down. I’m definitely worried right now. We’ve got three guys out. We don’t have the luxury of missing key guys. Hopefully Saturday we don’t have anymore down. We get at least one or two [teammates] back. We can have most of our team going into a home game.”

Chicago played the Knicks Thursday without Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine all due to sickness.

At a record of 19-21, the Bulls are slowly slipping into the deep dark depths of the Eastern Conference. The really crazy thing is a four or five-game winning streak gets you back into the playoff race in this conference.

If you’re anything like me, I’m totally rooting for the bench guys to get some time. Let’s see what we got in a roster before the trade deadline. Maybe this “sickness” is a blessing in disguise? You decide.

Here’s how you can watch and/ or listen to the showdown between the Bulls and Pelicans.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

Time: 4:00 PM CST

TV: CSN-Chicago

Radio: WLS-AM 890 in Chicago, WRTO 1200 (ESP)

