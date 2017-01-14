Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans: 3 Takeaways

Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup for Chicago, and he propelled the Bulls to a 107-99 win over the Pelicans.

Coming off three straight losses, including a brutal blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday night, the Bulls needed a win badly, and they got one. The rare late afternoon game at the United Center saw the Bulls look a bit sloppy at times, but they now inch one game closer to a 500 record.

Alvin Gentry’s team played their fourth straight game on the road, and it showed. The Pelicans star and MVP candidate, Anthony Davis had a fantastic performance scoring 36 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. But Davis’ effort was hardly enough.

Butler, coming off a flu bug that caused him to reportedly lose 10 pounds, was the star of the night for Chicago. He began looking for his shot early, starting the game on 5-of-6 shooting. Taj Gibson and Dwyane Wade joined in on the fun as well. But Wade didn’t pick up the scoring load until the fourth quarter.

Chicago’s bench has taken a lot of well deserved heat this season for their play as a unit, but in the Bulls win tonight they helped spark a second quarter run. And Cristiano Felicio counties to show flashes of brilliance that will see him play in the in NBA of the next decade. But tonight was about the Bulls new big three.

Their win over the Pelicans leaves the Bulls just a half game out of the Eastern Conference playoff standings, as they now sit at 20-21.

Now for three takeaways from tonight’s much needed win.

Butler simply continues to dominate NBA basketball games, and it is just so much fun to watch.

The 27-year-old wing is hands down a top-10 player in the league, without question. Butler missed the last two and a half games with a flu bug that has been going around the team and most of the city of Chicago. But in his first game back he showed little signs of being sick. In fact, most people might be thinking they want the flu Butler had if it means they score 28 points in a NBA game.

Butler’s first half was highlighted by jumper after jumper that he poured in to start the game, including a couple of silky 3-point makes. He really set the tone from the opening tip that the Bulls were not going to loose another game to a below 500 team.

Jimmy Butler had himself an #NBAVote kind of first Q – 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. RT to see him do it at the All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/Lw16pj6m8S — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 14, 2017

The Bulls best player did it all against the Pelicans. Aside from his scoring, Butler grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists. But what might be more impressive was his defense. Butler played incredibly well on the defensive end all night long, and his hands were even more active than usual.

The Team USA man had four steals and two blocks on the night. He also guarded his man with great intensity for most the evening. Saturday also highlighted just how much the Bulls need Butler, not that anyone thinks they don’t at this point.

Butler might mean more to his team than any other played in the NBA, and the numbers back this up. He is second in the NBA in real plus-minus, at 7.17, behind only Chris Paul. Without Butler the Bulls are just not any good, like at all. With Butler, they can hang with most of the tops teams in the NBA on any given night.

Although Butler was not really going up against Davis, tonight showed just how great of player he has become. The small forward can get his own shot whenever he wants. He can go to the rim and the free-throw line at will. He also plays really hard. And he is always smiling.

When Butler steps on the floor he seems to give everyone around him the ability to play with more confidence, and tonight was one of those nights.

Now on to everyone’s favorite hard hat lunch pail guy.

Taj Gibson, Like a Rock

Gibson is one of the most consistent power forwards in the NBA, and his play for the Bulls tonight is one of the reasons this team can beat anyone in the Eastern Conference — aside from the Cleveland Cavaliers — in the playoffs.

Gibson just does his job. Fred Hoiberg and the coaching staff know what they will get from him every night. And he came to work tonight at the United Center, scoring 15 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Gibson also took two 3-point shots, he missed both, but still, good for you man.

The former University of Southern California man found himself matched up against Davis on the offensive end a ton tonight, and Gibson made some dazzling plays against the Pelicans big. It seems hard to believe that Gibson can be getting better offensively at this stage in his career, but his footwork and post moves have gotten to the ‘oh’ and ‘ah’ level almost every night.

The Bulls need Gibson to put up the numbers he put up tonight in order to win at a high level, and he seems to be ready for the challenge. The no-nonsense big also played well defensively against the Pelicans, blocking a couple of shots. But more importantly he, along with Robin Lopez, played amazing team defense.

Gibson is always moving and always talking, and tonight was no different. His season high rebounding total included 12 defensive rebounds. And the Bulls big seemed determined to help his team get back in the win column.

The power forward went 7-of-14 from the field, which is right around his regular shooting percentage of 52. If he did miss three out of four free throws or he would have had an even better night. But plays like the one above make up for those misses, and so does a big home win.

Now on to Mr. Fourth Quarter himself.

Vintage Dwyane Wade

Wade had a vintage final period in the Bulls win over the fighting Anthony Davis’, and it was really fun to watch.

The Chicago native scored 22 points on the night. He also had five redounds, five assist and two steals. But until the fourth quarter Wade was having a pretty terrible evening. Wade started the game going 2-of-13 from the floor through the first three quarters, then he exploded

Dwyane Wade had himself a 4th quarter tonight, dropping 17 points in the #Bulls W: #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/6LmqrsdW6R — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 15, 2017

In fourth quarter alone, Wade scored 17 points. Performances like that will leave Bulls fans thinking they have a shot to make a second half push. The Bulls starting shooting guard was an outstanding plus 18 on the evening.

Wade did take the most shots of any Bull tonight, 24, but who cares. When Wade has throwback games like he did against New Orleans it is simply delightful to watch. His presence alongside Butler as a guy who can get his own shot when the Bulls need it is amazing.

After a week of bad Bulls loses Wade seemed determined not to let his team blow a huge lead. He dominated the fourth quarter and looked like an All-Star. Wade knocked in jumper after jumper, and his up fakes were on full display as well.

When Wade plays well the Bulls win. And if he can play like he did in the fourth quarter of tonight’s win, they will win a lot more games.

If Wade can keep looking like he is 25 again the Bulls will be fun to watch in the second half. And fans wont have to wait long to see him and the Bulls in action again, as they leave Chicago tonight. It is a back-to-back, so who knows if he will lace them up tomorrow night. But then again it is a nationally televised game on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend…

The Bulls head to Memphis tomorrow to take on the Grizzlies, turn on ESPN at 8 p.m. for the tipoff.

This article originally appeared on