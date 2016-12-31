Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Game Info for New Year’s Eve

Here’s how you can watch Saturday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks before 2017 is here.

2017 can’t get here quick enough for the 16-17 Chicago Bulls.

After rumors began to circulate about the job security of Fred Hoiberg‘s job security from a piece by ESPN NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bulls fell on the road to the Indiana Pacers by 10 points.

Not only did the Bulls lack any real fight outside of a fourth quarter push that surprised a few people, Rajon Rondo‘s playing time — or lack thereof — also built the intrigue as to what in the world is the plan for the Bulls moving forward.

As for the Milwaukee Bucks, they have their plan in place for the most part. That plan is to get Khris Middleton back and healthy to join Jabari Parker and do-it-all freak that happens to be Greek: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks still have plenty of work to do in their own right, but they have a plan and it’s to build around their youth … you know, unlike the Bulls.

Plus, in the previous two meetings between these teams, the Bucks clobbered the Bulls. Neither game was a contest and it really showed how far off the Bulls were with their “younger and more athletic” mantra this past summer.

The two clubs will meet on New Year’s Eve for their final encounter of 2016, and then they’ll meet one more time in 2017 (Mar. 26 to be specific) to round up their annual season series.

With that being said, here’s how you can watch and listen to Saturday night’s game to help you bring in the new year.

When: Saturday, Dec. 31

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

Time: 7:00 PM CST

TV: CSN-Chicago

Radio: WLS-AM 890 in Chicago

Stream: WGN, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

