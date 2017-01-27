Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Outlook for Friday’s can’t-miss action

After giving up a 10-point lead in the final minutes on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls will look to right the wrongs of their most recent choke job against the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks did something the Chicago Bulls will never do this year: shoot 30 3-pointers in one game, and more importantly, make 17 of them.

The most crucial ones coming late at the end of the fourth quarter, as the Hawks were able to erase a 10-point lead in the space of a couple minutes and come back to beat the Bulls.

Jimmy Butler had 40 points, Dwyane Wade piled on 33, while Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez couldn’t buy a shot. Nikola Mirotic continued to prove why he should be the scapegoat for this year’s result and Doug McDermott is starting fill the role of sixth man.

Well, kind of.

Nevertheless, there is no good looking in the past, so with that pathetic fourth quarter in the rear view mirror, let’s take a look at what the Chicago Bulls will have to do against the Miami Heat to win their third meeting in a row this season against Wade’s former team.

First up, stopping the hottest man on Earth lately: Dion Waiters.

Stopping Dion Waiters

While the Chicago Bulls were blowing leads and relying on two players to help them try and beat the Hawks, Dion Waiters was icing yet another win for the Miami Heat. After hitting the game winner (in Klay Thompson’s face) the game before, Dion Waiters was able to seal the deal against a competitive Brooklyn Nets for a 109-106 Heat victory.

This is the same Dion Waiters who was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. Waiters is averaging 15 points per game this year and shooting 37 percent from behind the arc. While he’s no Dwyane Wade, he sure hasn’t been a bad replacement for Wade.

In addition to all this, the new “Mr. Fourth Quarter” is averaging 28 points in his last two games, proving that Jimmy Butler will have a real handful on Friday night.

While you may not be able to realize half of the Heat bench, don’t be deceived. Most of these guys are playing for future contracts to be either on the Heat past 2017 or on another team come free agency. Unlike some Bulls players, bad play will actually affect their futures. In saying that however, hustle, grit and effort will only be able to compensate for so much lack of talent, especially in the NBA.

So, look for Dion Waiters, Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside to carry the large burden of scoring tonight.

Bulls front court and bench production

It turns out that the only players who can score on the Bulls are Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade. The production from the bench against the Hawks was below poor, and to say anything less would be being kind.

While this problem wont likely be fixed anytime soon, look for Robin Lopez to have a bounce-back game. Although Doug McDermott may finally be fitting into his role as sixth man, the amount of trust put into the hands of the bench should be at an all-time low.

So, with trades looking to soon be on the horizon, don’t be surprised if the Bulls second unit respond in one of two ways:

The first is that they will play extremely well because almost all of the Bulls bench are free agents and playing to get paid at the end of the year. The Bulls bench will lose all dignity and pride and walk through the rest of the season and be the main catalyst for the Bulls not making the playoffs.

(I’m hoping for the first, too.)

Predictions

As bad as the Bulls are at the moment, I cant see the Bulls (or Dwyane Wade) let his former team beat him.

In saying that, with the amount of distrust and turmoil in the Bulls locker room at the moment, it wouldn’t surprise me if the whole Bulls team put in zero effort in a way to say “f— you” to Wade after his comments earlier on in the week.

(Both Bobby Portis and Cristiano Felicio liked Rajon Rondo‘s Instagram post that set the NBA world on fire Thursday night, so take that for what you will.)

Butler will no doubt carry the scoring load and the Bulls will look like the most dysfunctional team in recent history.

So, they’ll probably win because it’s the Bulls and it won’t make much sense. Nothing has for the Bulls this season, so why would Friday night with a lot of eyes watching?

Prediction: Bulls shake off the chaos off the floor for one night and win big, 109-84

