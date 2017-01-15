Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, How to Watch

Here’s how you can watch Sunday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Oh, what a difference Jimmy Butler makes.

After the Chicago Bulls went on a three-game slide, due to missing players such as Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine, they were able to bounce back against the Anthony Davis-led New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

With that much-needed win in the bag, the Bulls now look onto the new-look, grit-and-grind Memphis Grizzlies. New coach David Fizdale should ring a few bells for Bulls fans, as he worked as an assistant coach to Erik Spoelstra during the years of the “Big 3” in Miami.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference with a 25-17 record. At home, the Grizzlies are 14-7, which should prove to make this game no cake walk for the Bulls.

The usual contributors for the Grizzlies have been getting it done with Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph still being the players Memphis relies on. For the Bulls to win, it is going to take a big effort from Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez inside to stop the likes of Randolph and Gasol.

An advantage for the Bulls however, should be Tony Allen’s well-known lack of production on offense often leaving the Grizzlies to play four-on-five down on the opponent’s end. Look for double teams off Allen when the ball gets thrown into the post, as the Bulls will dare the Grizzlies shooting guard to throw up some shots from deep.

Let’s hope he doesn’t have another rare 22-point outburst like he did in their last game where they were able to beat the Houston Rockets.

Also, look for Jimmy Butler to once again carry the scoring load as the Bulls try to get back to winning consistently and put two wins together in a row. But, don’t be surprised if this game is over by halftime with the Grizzlies being extremely hot as of late.

Here’s how you can watch Sunday night’s game.

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

When: 8:00 PM CT

TV: WGN-TV, ESPN

Radio: WLS-AM 890 in Chicago

Live Stream: WatchESPN

