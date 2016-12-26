Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers: Game Outlook

Fresh off a two-game road trip, the Chicago Bulls are back home to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

It’s going to be the second game of a back-to-back, with Chicago just returning from a Christmas Day game in San Antonio against the Spurs. Things didn’t go so well in that game.

Things also weren’t so great when the Bulls visited the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

In all, it’s been pretty rough for Chicago lately. They’re currently running a three-game losing streak, have a 3-7 record over their past 10 games, and have slipped into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. So yeah, things have been better for the Bulls.

The Indiana Pacers are only doing a slight bit better than the Bulls, with one more win this season and an equal number of losses. They are still working with one of the best wings in the league, Paul George, and have a combination of new roster pieces – Jeff Teague and Al Jefferson – to combine with George and second-year big man Myles Turner.

The Pacers are one of the worst road teams in the conference, 4-11, and have a two-game losing streak of their own going right now. Monday would be the perfect for Chicago to take advantage of an opponent riding a tough streak of their own, and get back to their winning ways.

In order to do that, they’ll need to improve in a few different areas that we’ll touch on now.

Homecourt Advantage

It probably won’t feel like it to the Bulls, but they’ll be favored to win on Monday night. It will probably be a battle to take on the travel, flying from San Antonio to Chicago and having a game the next night, but at least they got to fly home.

The Bulls have a winning record at home, 8-6, but a losing record on the road, 6-10. That road statistic wasn’t helped any by Chicago losing in Charlotte and San Antonio over the holiday weekend, but even without it they are still better at home than on the road.

The same is true for Indiana. They have a better record than the Bulls, but it was built entirely on their strong results as the home team. We noted on the previous page that the Pacers are 4-11 on the road, but they are an impressive 11-5 as the home team.

So Chicago might be on the second night of a back-to-back, but it’s true that at least they are the home team. They’re better in the United Center and Indiana has been really bad on the road.

Bearing that out, the season series between these two teams is currently tied at 1-1 – each team won at home already once this year.

Turnovers

Chicago ranks 12th in the league in turnovers per game at 13.5 and the Pacers trail them in 20th place with 14.3 per game. It doesn’t seem like much, but turnovers matter.

The Bulls will need to take care of the ball, just like every team needs to take care of the ball. Ask the Golden State Warriors if they could have used a few of those telegraphed passes or lazy transition possessions back in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. That game came down to the final possession and it stands to reason that a little more care with the ball might have helped turn that game in their favor.

For an example that hits closer to home: The game against San Antonio on Sunday. Chicago had a catastrophic start to the game, but managed to fight their way back into it. They did that by winning the paint and the 3-point shooting, but also by forcing turnovers and not committing many.

After going down by as many as 20, they were only down by five at halftime and eventually got the lead back, briefly, before the Spurs went on another run. Part of the key to that run was their care with the ball. This can be attributed to both the Bulls defense and to the San Antonio offense. It’s probably a little of both, but Chicago went from forcing turnovers and getting live-ball steals to not being able to get those stops and the Spurs took care of the ball, something Gregg Popovich was quick to point out as essential to their success.

The Bulls take better care of the ball, but Indiana isn’t far behind. Whoever is more careless in this matchup stands to be at a significant disadvantage to win the game.

Paul George vs. Jimmy Butler

Part of what makes any sporting event fun is when the best players from either side are in the action. In this case, it’s Jimmy Butler vs. Paul George.

Butler and George are definitely the two best players in this game and two of the very best players in the entire Eastern Conference.

If we’re lucky, they’ll matchup against each other as defensive assignments. It will be a rare opportunity to catch two of the best wings in the game on consecutive nights. We’ve already been spoiled with Butler vs. Kawhi Leonard twice this season and the game against Indiana will be the third matchup between George and Butler.

In the two previous meetings of these teams, the stars have done their part. George is averaging 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals against Chicago with a plus-minus of +3. Only Turner is averaging more points against the Bulls than George. Butler, on the other hand, is averaging 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.5 steals per contest with a -3.5.

Both teams rely heavily on these players every single night of the season, so Monday night will be no exception. It’s safe to assume that if one of these players has a bigger game than the other, their team will have the overall matchup advantage. However, if the game is close heading into the fourth quarter, that’s where it is really going to count and where Chicago has really struggled.

Predictions

Trying to pick the winner of a Bulls game in 2016 is a lot like watching someone play Minesweeper, but doesn’t understand the concept of the game. It’s messy and likely to result in failure.

Yet, over and over again, I try to get it right. Are the Bulls going to show up? Is this the game where everything clicks for the bench? Does anything matter? Why is the sky blue?

Yes, all of the questions are asked and so very few are answered, or answered correctly anyway.

Based on their performance over the past 10 games, but particularly over the past three games, I’d have to say that Chicago kind of stinks right now and shouldn’t be a favorite to win. Further, they played on Sunday night, so there was travel and less than 24 hours between the end of their loss in Texas and the start of the matchup in Chicago.

But, we’re also talking about them playing against Indiana. The Pacers are awful on the road, better than the Brooklyn Nets and maybe one or two other teams in the conference. They are just flat out bad on the road.

It doesn’t help anything that the home team has won both games in the season series this year. That just makes me want to pick the Bulls.

Ultimately, I think that Chicago does get it done.

Score: 106-92

Player of the Game: Taj Gibson

Winner: Chicago Bulls

I’m probably wrong. I have no reasoning behind the score, totally arbitrary numbers. I don’t think Jimmy has a POTG performance in him and it’s entirely possible that Wade doesn’t even play on Monday because of the travel and back-to-back nature of the event. If it isn’t Doug McDermott or Nikola Mirotic setting the world on fire from the bench, I’d have to Gibson because Rajon Rondo will never be POTG. Ever.

