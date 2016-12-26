Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Game and Stream Info

The Chicago Bulls are back in action on Monday. It’s a back-to-back on the holiday weekend for Chicago, who host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The season series between these divisional foes is even at 1-1 heading into Monday’s matchup, each team winning the home meeting.

Indiana has been a terrible road team and Chicago has been good at home, but that might not mean much for either side heading into this game. The Pacers are riding a two-game losing streak and the Bulls are on a three-game bender of their own.

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Chicago will be keen to snap their losing skid. It’s going to be a full holiday slate for the Bulls who play three more games before the end of 2016 after their Monday matchup with Indiana.

For the Pacers, second-year big man Myles Turner leads the way in scoring against the Bulls with 18 points per game in two meetings this year. A night after getting torched by the Spurs, Turner could make an interesting matchup for Robin Lopez.

Of course, we’ll also get Paul George, one of the best wings in the game. He’ll likely match up with Jimmy Butler, a kind of post-Christmas present as fans will get to watch two of the best two-way wings in the league square off. Jeff Teague, Thaddeus Young and Monta Ellis round out the primary Pacers to be familiar with. C.J. Miles has also been great against Chicago coming off the bench. He’s only started three times this season for Indiana, but he’s averaging 20.8 minutes and 14.5 points against the Bulls.

The post-Christmas hangover is real for a lot of people today, hopefully that won’t be the case for Chicago when they hit the court against Indiana. Here’s how to watch the game.

Matchup: Chicago Bulls (14-16) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-16)

When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: CSN-Chicago, NBA TV

Radio: WLS-AM 890

