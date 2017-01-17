Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Info and How to Watch

The Chicago Bulls continue to be the most precisely average team in the league after a surprising road win over the Memphis Grizzlies. On Tuesday night, they host the Dallas Mavericks with a great opportunity to keep the good times rolling.

This isn’t the first time that these two teams will meet this season, but Chicago will be hoping that it turns out different this time around.

The Mavericks entered their December 3rd matchup with the Bulls sitting in the basement of the Western Conference, and the whole league for that matter. They had a series of injuries that did a number on their early season.

Since that last meeting, Dallas is basically playing about .500 ball. That’s much better than what they had going on a month and a half ago.

Chicago will want to forget that matchup. They were worked, losing by 25 points.

The Mavs signed Harrison Barnes in the offseason, a big move that was going to give the player a chance to shine and the team a much-needed source of scoring and defense on the wing. It’s been a mixed bag, but Barnes has done well enough.

Against the Bulls, he had 22 points and five rebounds. But that wasn’t the big performance of the night from Dallas. That belonged to Wesley Matthews. Matthews had 26 points and was 7-for-11 from 3-point range. Dwight Powell provided the spark off the bench, making sure that when Barnes and Matthews weren’t lighting it up, it was still raining on the Bulls.

It’s a two-game win streak for the Bulls, coming off big wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. Dallas is also on a two-game win streak of their own. Somebody must lose, but hopefully it won’t be the home team.

Matchup: Chicago Bulls (21-21) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-27)

When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: CSN-Chicago

Radio: WLS-AM 890, WRTO 1200

