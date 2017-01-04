Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, How to Watch, Game Info

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The last time the Chicago Bulls met up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James wore a full Chicago Cubs uniform to the United Center, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the Bulls defeated the defending world champions, 111-105.

That was on Dec. 2.

Things have certainly changed since then.

Since that six-point win over James and the Cavaliers, the Bulls have gone 6-11, Rondo is completely out of the rotation (as of now), and the Bulls are barely clinging to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference race where just about everyone not named the Sixers or Nets has a shot at the postseason.

The Cavaliers are 26-7, which still remains as the best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record in the entire league. So yeah, they’re still fairly good.

As for the Bulls, if it wasn’t for Jimmy Butler scoring 52 points — his new career-high in points for a single game — against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Bulls would be sitting outside of the playoffs as of now. He’s been that good for them.

Butler’s matchups with James are always must-see television because of the quality of each player and the history of the rivalry between the four-time league MVP and the Bulls over the years.

Wednesday night marks yet another nationally-televised game for the Bulls (their fifth on ESPN alone already this season), which means just about anything can happen in this one.

Here’s how you can watch and/or listen to the showdown between the Bulls and Cavs.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Time: 7:00 PM CST

TV: ESPN, WGN9 (in Chicago)

Radio: WLS-AM 890 in Chicago

Stream: WatchESPN

