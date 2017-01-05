Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Takeaways and Flu Season

Can anyone explain this Chicago Bulls team? Yes, I know the Cavaliers were without Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving. Yes, I know LeBron James had the flu. But this is dysfunctional Bulls team we all know and love. You just never know what you’re going to get on any given night.

With that said, the Bulls just won their fifth game in the last two seasons against the Cavs. Leading up to tonight’s matchup it was suggested by many that Cleveland’s “Big 3” of Love, Irving and James would be out due to sickness and health. I remember thinking a few hours before tip, “there’s no way King James misses tonight.” Of course, as you all know one James’ Banana Boat crew members was in town (Dwyane Wade) and was in a similar uncertainty status heading into the game (knee soreness).

I truly believe James and Wade came together before the game and decided if one played, the other was playing too. LeBron surprised us all by suiting up and playing through the flu, who was still a game-time decision 20 minutes before the start. King James was definitely still sick and clearly looked fatigued before tip-off.

Chicago played a decent game with all things considered. It sure does help winning games when key guys that are supposed to contribute, do contribute. Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic came off the bench and were fantastic offensively. Jimmy Butler had a slow start, and cannot carry this squad on his own. Butler clearly looked fatigued early on from shouldering half the teams points the other night against the Charlotte Hornets when he scored 52 points.

There are a lot of story lines with this Bulls team, but let’s take a look at three big takeaways from the Bulls’ road victory.

Bulls Shot The 3-Ball

Coming into game, the Bulls were dead last in the NBA in 3-point percentage (30.7%). One major positive is the Bulls shot the long ball well, which is encouraging. But it was a slow start for the Bulls, who have been starting games off rather sluggishly all season long. Chicago opened up shooting just 1-of-8 from 3-point range in the first quarter before sinking 11 of their next 14 attempts. Truly unheard of for this team, but in the words of the great Stacey King “somebody pass me the hot sauce!”

For the game, Chicago was a season-high13-of-30 from 3-point land, including three each from both McDermott and Mirotic. Not only did the two main shooters for the Bulls get going from outside, but Wade and Butler both chipped in three each as well. Jerian Grant was the only other Bull to make a three pointer.

If the Bulls can shoot 43 percent more consistently from long range, they will be in more games. To survive in the NBA today, teams need to be shooting the three at least 36 percent. Unfortunately that hasn’t happened, and the stats prove that. Looking ahead at the trade deadline and draft, let’s only hope the front office can fix this one major weakness. Tonight was definitely the exception.

McDermott & Mirotic

Going back to the Bulls’ original summer plans for this team to be successful, these two would have to shoot the ball well. Tonight was a rare glimpse of the two playing very well together off the bench. The duo combined for a solid 33 points on 6-for-11 from 3-point land and 10 rebounds. Chicago would take that any day of the week!

It’s definitely encouraging seeing McDermott’s growth within the offense. He looks more comfortable with his shot, coming off screens for jump shots, and creating off the dribble. McDermott finished the night with 17 points playing 32 minutes off the bench. But it was the second quarter that McDermott shined, scoring15 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

Dougie shot 100% from the field in the first half, which is good. pic.twitter.com/5S1IYqZ2ng — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2017

His bench counterpart, Nikola Mirotic continues to make subtle defensive plays, including a block on LeBron that clearly frustrated the King. Mirotic finished with 16 points in 28 minutes played off the bench.

These two don’t have to be superstars for the Bulls, but if they can play more consistency (like tonight), they can be good pieces for the team moving forward.

The next big step for the pairing will be developing a nickname. The Pippen Ain’t Easy staff probably won’t achieve a consensus on this, but they might become The Real Slim Shadies, EM&EM, or The Nikola McDermott LP. I’m just throwing these out there.

The Dawn of Michael Carter-Williams

The once backup point guard gone starter, Michael Carter-Willams started his third consecutive game for the Bulls. MCW pushed the ball in transition, and really put the pressure on the Cavs doing so. Three different times, the 6’6″ point guard aggressively finished at the rim either getting fouled or casually avoiding the defender and scoring the bucket. It was impressive to see, even if it was against a backcourt not consisting of Kyrie Irving or J.R Smith.

Carter-Williams finished the game with 13 points and three assists. The boxscore isn’t sexy, but the gameplay was certainly great to see. Knowing what Head Coach Fred Hoiberg wants and expects out of his point guard play by benching former starting guard Rajon Rondo, MCW seems to be taking advantage of his opportunity.

I don’t want to say ‘never’ but in the foreseeable future, shooting will not be a strength of Carter-Williams. His real value comes with his ability to play big as a point guard, push the ball in transition, and finish around the basket.

The highlight play of the game from MCW was the poster dunk (see video above) on Jordan McRae.

Overall, the Bulls will take it. Even though they beat a depleted Cavs team, a win is a win. The real question is, do the Bulls want to be piling up W’s looking ahead to the future?

This article originally appeared on