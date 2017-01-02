Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Outlook

On Monday night, the Chicago the Bulls look to equal the season series against Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets after losing the first meeting earlier on in the season,103-91.

Am I the only one who is getting deja vu?

I could almost swear I felt the same way about last year’s Bulls team I do this year. The season started off with a lot of promise and then nosedived the rest of the season.

No matter how you feel about this year’s Bulls side, the Earth will keep on spinning and by the looks of things, Rajon Rondo will keep on sitting on the bench. After being benched for most of the Bulls loss against the Indiana Pacers, Rondo was quite open and honest about the situation. He stated that if he continued to be benched he would ask for a trade.

Shocking, I know.

In addition to that, Rondo also met with Bulls GM Gar Forman about his current situation with the team.

Nevertheless, the Bulls will have to put all this turmoil and publicity behind them as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in what feels like just another must-win game to snap yet another losing streak.

Here are some key points to keep your eye out for throughout the game.

Will Rajon Rondo play?

I wont go on about this too much because I discussed this quite a bit in the intro. However, a lot of questions still remain to be asked about Rondo’s benching. How long will he be benched? Will he be traded? Does he want to be traded? All questions are still left unanswered.

What many fail to see however is, that Rondo plays a huge part in Bulls wins.

In fact, the Bulls still yet have lost a game when Rondo get 10+ assists.

When he spoke with the media recently, Rondo said:

“[Hoiberg] told me that I’ve been looking slow the last five games,” Rondo said. “He asks me all the time, ‘Am I healthy?’ I responded, saying that I think this is the best I’ve ever felt this part of the season, so we’ll see how it goes.”

When asked about benching Rondo and what will happen in the future, Fred Hoiberg had this to say:

“We’ll continue to evaluate it, see what direction we go,” he said. “He was great over there on the bench, cheering for guys, and being professional. We’ll see how it plays out and we’ll evaluate it again before the next one.”

Whether Rajon Rondo plays or not, Kemba Walker will still be a huge problem for the Bulls.

Shutting down Kemba Walker

Saying the Bulls will have a tough defensive assignment tonight would be an understatement.

Kemba Walker is arguably on the same level as James Harden, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving in terms of being able to create for himself this season.

What may surprise a lot of people is how Walker is currently averaging five assists per game and scoring a career-high 22 points per game.

On top of Walker’s improved play is that Nicolas Batum dropped a triple-double in the last meeting against the Bulls and was easily the best player on the floor that night. He’s a really good player and Jimmy Butler will probably have his work cut out for him again on Monday night against Batum.

If the Bulls are going to win this game, slowing down Batum and keeping Walker out of the lane and off the box score as much as possible is going to be key.

Prediction

Trying to read the Bulls is like trying to read another language. It’s hard, frustrating and confusing.

Nevertheless, every time I’ve done one of these and predicted the Bulls to win, they have.

They’re due for a big win on Monday. It’s not that the Hornets are of the caliber of the Cavaliers, Warriors, Spurs, etc., but because of the spot the Bulls are currently in right now. They’re facing an uphill climb that they might now be able to overcome this season.

A win on Monday would be a nice band-aid for a team entering a really hard stretch of games between now and the All-Star break in New Orleans.

So, what the heck? Bulls by 9.

Prediction: Bulls beat the Hornets, 109-100.

